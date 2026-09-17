Who wins The Challenge 42 has already been leaked, and who comes in second place

The Challenge 42 winner has already been revealed, as well as who comes second place. Somehow, these reality shows simply cannot keep things under wraps, but an insider is making claims about who goes on to be crowned the Cut Throat king or queen, and I’m excited.

According to GamerVev, there’s a team of five who allegedly win The Challenge 42, which includes Michelle, CT, Wes, Jordan, and Johnny! Like the earlier episodes of the show, the team format has won, rather than crowning just one winner on their lonesome.

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Cara Maria, Adrienne, Cassidy, and Lete come second place during Cut Throat, according to the insider. And if you want to know how eligible GamerVev is, they’re the ones who leaked the details about why Leo, Nelson and Josh were disqualified from the competition.

Some people are now up in arms that the entire final is rigged, and believe the girls were robbed of winning. Essentially, the five-person team with three guys ended up winning, versus four girls in second place, so I can see why people don’t think the final was fair.

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It is a three-team format, and the team colours are orange, blue and grey. Filming began in Thailand back in February and is believed to have wrapped up in April, meaning the winners have been roaming the streets for the last five months and trying to keep it a secret.

As for the winners, Michelle has never won in the past, but has reached the final. CT, on the other hand, has won a whopping seven series, while Wes has been crowned the winner three times, Jordan has won five times, and Johnny has had eight wins.

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