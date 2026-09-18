Credit: Instagram
They’re not celebs, so here’s where to follow The Traitors: New Blood cast on Instagram
Some have thousands of followers already
These 22 players are all everyday Americans competing for a prize fund worth up to $250,000. So, here are all The Traitors: New Blood cast members’ Instagrams.
Abbey Benjamin
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Abbey has over 29,000 followers on Instagram and shares a ton of content about being a Mom and navigating accessibility with her disabled daughter.
Abby Lee
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Arisa Thomas
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Ben McDonnell
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Clyde Moser
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Jay Vinnedge
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Joe Vanella
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Katie Fites
You can follow Katie on Instagram @katie.fites
Kim Daily
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Kriste Lewis
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Logan Smith
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Madeline Kostopulos
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Mark Zgoda
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Michael Foote
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Morgan Cook
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Niyyah Hayes
You can follow Niyyah on Instagram @niyyahx
Shane Beatty
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Sherry Kuehl
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Tomica Adams
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Victor Vollbrechthausen
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Wyatt Gillespie
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Xavier Scruggs
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For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.