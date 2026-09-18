They're not celebs, so here's where to follow The Traitors: New Blood cast on Instagram
Credit: Instagram
News The Traitors: New Blood

They’re not celebs, so here’s where to follow The Traitors: New Blood cast on Instagram

Some have thousands of followers already

BySydney Boyd

18th September 2026, 01:20
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These 22 players are all everyday Americans competing for a prize fund worth up to $250,000. So, here are all The Traitors: New Blood cast members’ Instagrams.

Abbey Benjamin

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Abbey Luckett Benjamin (@abbeybenj)

 

Abbey has over 29,000 followers on Instagram and shares a ton of content about being a Mom and navigating accessibility with her disabled daughter. 

Abby Lee

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Abby Lee, PhD (@abbylee_.7)

 

Arisa Thomas

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Arisa Thomas (@arisaachan)

 

Ben McDonnell

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by ben mcdonnell (@mcdonnellben)

 

Clyde Moser

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Clyde Moser (@astoldbyclyde)

 

Jay Vinnedge

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Jay Vinnedge, MD (@wellroundedphysician)

 

Joe Vanella

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Joe Vanella (@thejoevanella)

 

Katie Fites

You can follow Katie on Instagram @katie.fites

Kim Daily

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Kim Daily (@iamkimdaily)

 

Kriste Lewis

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Kriste Lewis (@kr1ste)

 

Logan Smith

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Logan Smith (@realtywithsmitty)

 

Madeline Kostopulos 

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Madeline (@madelinekostopulos)

 

Mark Zgoda

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Mark Zgoda (@markzgoda)

 

Michael Foote

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Dalton Ross (@thedaltonross)

 

Morgan Cook

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Morgan Cook (@morganevelyncook)

 

Niyyah Hayes

You can follow Niyyah on Instagram @niyyahx

Shane Beatty

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Shane (@shanebeatty_)

 

Sherry Kuehl

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Sherry Kuehl (@snarky.in.the.suburbs)

 

Tomica Adams

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Tomica Adams (@ladyofthesky)

 

Victor Vollbrechthausen

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Victor Vollbrechthausen (@victorvoll)

 

Wyatt Gillespie

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by @wyatt_gillespie

 

Xavier Scruggs

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by X! (@xavierscruggs)

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook. 

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