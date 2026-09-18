They’re not celebs, so here’s where to follow The Traitors: New Blood cast on Instagram

Some have thousands of followers already

These 22 players are all everyday Americans competing for a prize fund worth up to $250,000. So, here are all The Traitors: New Blood cast members’ Instagrams.

Abbey Benjamin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abbey Luckett Benjamin (@abbeybenj)

Abbey has over 29,000 followers on Instagram and shares a ton of content about being a Mom and navigating accessibility with her disabled daughter.

Abby Lee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abby Lee, PhD (@abbylee_.7)

Arisa Thomas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arisa Thomas (@arisaachan)

Ben McDonnell

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ben mcdonnell (@mcdonnellben)

Clyde Moser

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clyde Moser (@astoldbyclyde)

Jay Vinnedge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Vinnedge, MD (@wellroundedphysician)

Joe Vanella

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Vanella (@thejoevanella)

Katie Fites

You can follow Katie on Instagram @katie.fites

Kim Daily

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Daily (@iamkimdaily)

Kriste Lewis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriste Lewis (@kr1ste)

Logan Smith

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Smith (@realtywithsmitty)

Madeline Kostopulos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madeline (@madelinekostopulos)

Mark Zgoda

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Zgoda (@markzgoda)

Michael Foote

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dalton Ross (@thedaltonross)

Morgan Cook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morgan Cook (@morganevelyncook)

Niyyah Hayes

You can follow Niyyah on Instagram @niyyahx

Shane Beatty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shane (@shanebeatty_)

Sherry Kuehl

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sherry Kuehl (@snarky.in.the.suburbs)

Tomica Adams

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tomica Adams (@ladyofthesky)

Victor Vollbrechthausen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victor Vollbrechthausen (@victorvoll)

Wyatt Gillespie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @wyatt_gillespie

Xavier Scruggs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by X! (@xavierscruggs)

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.