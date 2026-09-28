The Challenge’s Wes Bergmann responds to Chris Underwood’s comments about his retirement

Wes Bergmann and Chris Underwood are the OG competitors on The Challenge, whose rivalry began when they first joined the show. They appeared to be civil for a few years, until a recent feud was reignited, so what exactly is going on between the two reality stars?!

It all started with Chris claiming he “retired” Wes as he was his last loss on the show, but Wes has now hit back to say: “I announced my retirement episodes prior. He was my last loss, a moment he’s dined out on for years and likely one of the greatest of his life.

“Regardless, he says he retired me because it makes him sound cool; it’s taken out of context. I text him and ask where, on a scale of respectful to disrespectful, he feels those comments sit. He responds with a “7.5,” so I tell him I’m gonna hit him back with a 7.5.”

Let’s add a full timeline to this Chris situation and then hopefully dead it, cus it’s getting boring. 1. In exit press, he said he “retired” me, implying he was in some way the reason I retired, when I’d announced my retirement episodes prior. He was my last loss, a moment he’s… — Wes Bergmann 🌋 (@WestonBergmann) September 27, 2026

Before that, Wes reignited the feud, saying the “Chris Underwood experiment is over” on X. He said: “Three full seasons of reality television and not one memorable moment. Watching him narrate this game is like watching paint dry, if that paint had no storyline.”

During a Challenge Mania event in Philadelphia this weekend, Chris said that Wes sounds like a bitter, retired Challenger who’s “grasping for straws” and needs to talk about current The Challenge stars to stay relevant. Wes also believes he would defeat Chris in a final fight.

Here was the response from Chris pic.twitter.com/4FRnaxHdNF — Ryan John | Reality TV (@RyanJohn___) September 26, 2026

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