Inside Pauly D and Nikki Hall’s relationship timeline as he proposes after six years together

Jersey Shore star Pauly DelVecchio aka Pauly D and his long-term girlfriend Nikki Hall just got engaged after six years together, so let’s have a look at their very wholesome relationship history!

April 2019

Pauly signed up for MTV’s Double Shot at Love alongside his Jersey Shore costar Vinny Guadagnino, where they met 20 single women who were all trying to date them. And as it turns out one of the women on the show was none other than Nikki Hall.

However, Pauly didn’t actually end up picking a winner on his first season, however that all changed a year later.

June 2020

Nikki returned for the second season of the show, and another chance to win Pauly D’s heart. The pair became very close and decided they’d carry on their relationship after the show finished.

November 2020

During the pandemic Pauly and Nikki actually decided to quarantine in LA together, with him introducing to the rest of his Jersey Shore co-stars over a video call.

He shared in a confessional: “Through this pandemic, I’m full of surprises — I grew myself, I grew a beard and I got a girlfriend. Nikki and I, we left Double Shot with a connection, and we rebuilt that connection on Double Shot 2. It’s pretty crazy how my relationship has grown. This whole quarantine thing has been a blessing and a curse. It pulled [my] tour away from me, but it brought me closer together with my relationship with Nikki.”

March 2023

The pair faced split rumours as neither had been posting about each other on socials, however Snooki confirmed on her podcast that the pair were still together, and that Pauly had introduced Nikki to his daughter.

February 2024

During Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Pauly shared how much Nikki had changed his life with her caring qualities. He added that seeing her again on the second season of Double Shot at Love made something “click” for him and he realised he didn’t want to be single.

September 2026

not Pauly D bout to be a MARRIED MAN! he finally proposed to his long time girlfriend Nikki Hall 😍 pic.twitter.com/A1TS8ooq41 — spicebae (@spicebae_) September 28, 2026



Pauly D and Nikki Hall are now engaged! He asked her in the most Jersey Shore way possible, during a pool party at Caesars Palace, naturally.

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