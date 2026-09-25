Madelaine Petsch and Tyga’s relationship timeline as she sparks engagement rumours

Out of all the pairings, somehow Madelaine Petsch of Riverdale fame, and Tyga, who famously dated Kylie Jenner, never entered into my mind as people who would get into a relationship together, let alone potentially get engaged.

However, the pair have been together for over a year, so let’s have a look inside the strange relationship timeline between Madelaine Petsch and Tyga, as well as *those* engagement rumours.

The pair reportedly met in November 2024, just before Tyga’s 35th birthday

According to an insider who spoke to US Weekly, Tyga and Madelaine met almost one year ago, and started hanging out more regularly as friends.

They first sparked romance rumours in February 2025

The two had their first joint outing together at the start of the year after attending a basketball game together. Whilst they sat next to each other courtside, no displays of romantic affection were shown between the pair.

They seemingly soft launched their relationship later that month at a Vanity Fair event

Fast forward to a couple of weeks later at the end of February, and Tyga and Madelaine Petsch attended a Vanity Fair event together.

The pair were photographed together and were also seen sneakily leaving the venue with their arms linked around each other…

A source confirmed that the pair are ‘definitely’ dating each other

Just one month after the Vanity Fair event, and a source confirmed to US Weekly that the two were 100 per cent an item.

They claimed: “They’ve been dating for about four months.” Another source told TMZ that whilst they’d known each other for months they’d only be dating for one, so timelines seem to be mixed on this one.

Madelaine officially soft launched her relationship with Tyga on Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madelaine Petsch (@madelame)



At long last in April Madelaine Petsch officially hard launched her relationship with Tyga, with a classic Coachella Instagram post.

With the pair having their arms wrapped around each other, it seems pretty clear they’re a romantic item.

He then celebrated her birthday with her



In August Madelaine celebrated her birthday with Tyga, and he’s seen very prominently next to her. It was around summer that she was also seen sporting an absolutely massive diamond ring, leading to speculation that the two might have actually got engaged.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Truong (@kimkimnails)



But apparently their relationship are still “going strong” and according to a source from People: “They’re really happy and she’s been spending time with his son too.”

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