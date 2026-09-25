They’re not together, so let’s look at Scott Disick and Khloé Kardashian’s past relationships

Scott Disick and Khloé Kardashian have been close friends since he started dating her sister, Kourtney. They’re not dating each other, so let’s look at Scott Disick and Khloé Kardashian’s relationship histories.

Scott was with Khloé’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian, from 2006 until 2015. It’s his longest and most well-known relationship. They started dating not long after Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered.

They have three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Despite being together for close to a decade, they were never married. Now, they remain co-parents, and Scott is still close with the rest of the family and is still featured on The Kardashians.

He then went on to date Sofia Richie for three years, from 2017 to 2020.

Scott then dated Amelia Gray Hamlin, the daughter of Lisa Rinna, for a year. They were first spotted in October 2020 and then made it official on Valentine’s Day with an Instagram post. Controversially, they shared an 18 year age gap, which is the largest out of his exes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Khloé’s first famous boyfriend after KUWTK aired was Rashad McCants, a former professional basketball player. They dated from 2008 until 2009.

Her most significant relationship and only marriage was to Lamar Odom. They started dating in August 2009 and got married a month later. Khloé and Lamar’s marriage faced major strain from his substance abuse issues and their divorce was finalised in 2016.

Khloé was then linked French Montana in 2014, shortly after her split from Lamar. The two had an on-again-off-again relationship for several months and never confirmed a serious relationship.

She then briefly dated NBA star James Harden in 2015, but the relationship fizzled out within a few months.

Khloé’s most publicised relationship after Lama was with basketball player Tristan Thompson. They started dating in 2016 and the pair went on to have to children together, True in 2018 and Tatum in 2022 via surrogate.

Their relationship was plagued by scandals. including Tristan fathering a child with another woman while Khloé was pregnant. Despite the drama, the two remain close co-parents.

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