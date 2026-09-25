He’s like a ‘brother’: Inside Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick’s close friendship

Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick have recently been spotted together, which has fuelled dating rumours. They’re absolutely not together, but they are really good friends. So, here’s what Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick have said about their close friendship.

Scott went on Khloé’s podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, for the debut episode back in 2025. They addressed the old rumours that he once got Khloé pregnant, saying: “Every day, they were like, ‘You got Khloé pregnant?’ I’m like, ‘Yes, Dad, I got Khloé pregnant.’ and he’s like, ‘OK.’”

She revealed that he was the number one person that viewers wanted to see on her podcast. “And then my number one question – well, I think there’s two questions – have you and I ever hooked up?” Khloé said. “Why aren’t we married?” was the second.

During the first season of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Khloé talked about how much her relationship with Scott had changed and at one point she’d had to go to anger management because of him. During the episode she admitted: “Somehow Scott and I became, like, besties and he really is like a brother to me. He does speak to me, maybe, a little more flirty than my real brother does. The whole thing’s f**king weird.”

At Scott’s 40th birthday party, Khloé gave a touching speech and opened up about their friendship. She said that at first, “I was really just, like, determined to not like you, and, like, you came into my townhouse and took up my space, and I was like, ‘This guy, get out of our little place,’ and now I love you genuinely.”

Khloé said that she considers him to be her “brother” and said: “I love you, I adore you, I want the best for you. You will find the best and the best will find you, because that’s all you deserve, is greatness, and I love you.”

Scott first came into Khloé’s life through Kourtney back in the mid-200s. And they had a rocky friendship at first. Now, the two are on good terms and they clearly have a deep friendship and love for one another.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.