Love Is Blind’s AD reposts video about toxic marriages as Ollie divorce rumours swirl

There have been rumours that AD and Ollie from Love Is Blind have secretly split, and as her reposts have been discovered, things are looking a lot worse for their marriage…

The claims things were not all well between the two started last week, when it was spotted that AD had removed a lot of the pictures of herself and Ollie, aside from the ones that appear to be part of a brand deal. Someone on Reddit claimed that during the Notting Hill Carnival in August, Ollie was spotted notably alone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ollie Isaac (@ollie1sutherland)



Another added: “I did think it was strange when she promoted her upcoming book recently under her maiden name, when she was def flaunting his before.” Others noted the pair seem to be living apart quite a lot, with Ollie in London and AD in LA.

And now, StoryTimeWithRikki has found AD’s reposts on TikTok, and they do seem to point towards something having happened between her and Ollie.

Whist the reposts now appear to have been removed from her page, they included videos that all seem related to having a husband who isn’t present in the relationship. One reshared video was captioned: “Women who marry narcissists often end up with a bathroom husband, a phone husband, a garage husband.”

Another was titled: “When a man hates his wife… he doesn’t leave”, with another saying: “I’m a narcissist and this is how I think about my wife.”

During her most recent episode of her podcast, What’s The Reality, AD also interviewed herself and didn’t mention Ollie once, despite talking about her family and daughter in a lot of depth. Those in the YouTube comments didn’t miss this either, with one person commenting: “Y’all can infer that they’re not together anymore because she didn’t bring him up during her vulnerable moments or moments where she spoke on her family. Some of us can read between the lines.”

Having said that, the two are both still following each other on Instagram, and still have their wedding posts pinned to their page. So far, neither AD or Ollie have spoken out about the claims they’ve split, so for now it’s just standard Love Is Blind speculation.

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