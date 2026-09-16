Omg, Bronwyn Newport from RHOSLC was just spotted kissing a mystery man who isn’t her boyfriend

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Bronwyn Newport was just spotted kissing a mystery man at the U.S. Open three days ago, and it wasn’t her boyfriend Brandon Good or ex-husband Todd.

At the U.S. Open final on Sunday, September 13, the RHOSLC star was photographed kissing and wrapped in the arms of another salt-and-pepper-haired man. The man definitely isn’t her boyfriend Brandon that she confirmed she was dating in early 2026.

The tip came in to Deux Moi, the anonymous celebrity sighting Instagram page, which made the post a few hours ago. The caption read: “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member was spotted at the US Open getting very cosy with a mystery man amid her split from husband Todd Bradley.”

A major bombshell was then dropped in the comment section. One user wrote: “Interesting considering this man has a wife and a baby.” Deux Moi then replied with “😮” and said that “apparently a lot of people [know]” about this man’s wife and child back home. Yikes.

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Besides that shocking message, users on social media were mostly praising her for moving on and finding a new beau. “Good for her,” most of the comments read.

This spotting comes after her split from her husband Todd after finding out he allegedly cheated on her.

She revealed on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City that she feels “Todd means more to me than I do to him.” During their cast trip to Puerto Vallarta, Todd allegedly cheated on her during an emotional conversation about “the real stuff” she had been going through.

“A couple of years ago, we were on a trip, and he was texting someone on his iPad, and Gwen went to say something to him, and Gwen saw it over his shoulder,” Bronwyn claimed, referring to her daughter from a previous relationship.

Bronwyn didn’t immediately leave Todd, but has since moved on from him. Thank god.

As for who her new man is… we have no clue. Besides that one comment on Deux Moi’s post, no one has a clue as to who her man is.

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