Inside Faith and Kelli’s rocky DCC relationship and where they stand now

One of the most talked-about storylines on season 3 of America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders was Faith Ward and DCC director Kelli Finglass’ rocky relationship. Here’s a deep dive into all the drama that’s gone down between Faith and Kelli from DCC.

The confrontation between Faith and Kelli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAITH WARD (@flexi_faith)

Faith, a New Zealand-born, Australian-raised dancer who made history as the first Kiwi to join DCC, was pulled aside by Kelli early in the season. They had a conversation about old, unflattering social media photos of Faith that Kelli wasn’t happy about.

It wasn’t the only tense exchange. Later in the season, Kelli cut in to correct how Faith was speaking to her, saying: “Don’t say yes ma’am if I haven’t finished talking.” Viewers felt like this was just overly rude and mean.

What fans online are saying

Reddit users have become riled up over Kelli’s treatment towards Faith. Referring to Kelli saying that Faith talks a lot, one user said: “If you don’t like it Kelli, that’s fine. But her little quips were just unnecessary and I felt bad for Faith! I hope she doesn’t shrink herself or feel like she has to change who she is.”

Fans also pointed out the moment Faith returned her uniform, and Kelli told her she couldn’t do interviews or promotional content without checking in first. “I’m sorry but didn’t y’all literally scout this girl in part because she was an influencer and has already had her own following?” one Reddit user commented. This rule left fans frustrated, because Faith’s existing influencer following is part of why she was recruited to to DCC.

Faith speaks out about her relationship with Kelli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelli Finglass (@kellifinglass)

“I get a lot of constructive criticism throughout the show, but I don’t take that as they’re having a dig at me,” Faith said in an interview with EW. She said that “it’s hard to watch back,” and that Kelli and Judy “see and want” the best for her.

“Cameras only see two per cent of what really goes on. There’s so much more behind the scenes.” This hasn’t left fans convinced though that Kelli’s treatment of Faith isn’t out of line.

According to Faith, her and Kelli are currently on good terms. So, despite the shady comments that audiences were not happy about, there’s no bad blood between them.

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