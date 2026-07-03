Backlash as DCC’s Faith gets scrutinised for her social media past – despite X-rated calendars

Faith received a load of scrutiny when she joined training camp with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders – especially with director Kelli Finglass. It all came down to her social media past, which featured photos of her drinking and partying, but now DCC have got backlash.

As the team have made X-rated calendars for a while, people aren’t happy with how Faith was treated. Faith took accountability and made the team, and now the controversy has since sparked conversations, especially as the Jones Family are making money on their beauty.

One TikTok user wrote: “They literally used to have a sports-style calendar where they literally made the girls pose in bikinis, and sold them. So it’s like when the girl is posting stuff on her own Instagram of her own content, of her own body, that’s ‘inappropriate.'”

However, the bikini-clad calendars have now been discontinued. As for Faith, Kelli was also unhappy she had done a series of individual interviews in which she discussed DCC, the process of making the team, and what the experience is really like in the United States.

Faith had done an interview with No Filter, as well as Sunrise, where she spoke about the low pay. One person said: “She was scouted for being insta famous because of how it would benefit DCC, how they can then be surprised when she builds on this, is beyond me.”

Another person said: “She served her purpose for PR, but what I don’t like is doing so at the expense of making her look bad… that she ran off without permission and had a huge ego. I definitely think she earned her spot…I just don’t like them trying to paint her negatively.”

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