Meet Gal from Love Island USA’s super vibey ex-girlfriend and business partner Laura Quintana

Turns out that Gal from Love Island USA’s ex-girlfriend Laura Quintana is also the co-founder of their business, Saba Surf Cafe. So, here’s everything we know about Gal’s ex-girlfriend and surfer girl business partner, Laura Quintana.

When did Gal and Laura date?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Quintana (@qnami)

So, turns out that Laura and Gal started dating around 2022, according to our Instagram digging. They created Saba Surf and eventually Saba Surf Cafe together in 2024. “So many people say not to work with your partner but I love working with Gal,” she said in an interview with Surfd.

“All of my best friends now I’ve met through surfing, my boyfriend and I met through surfing,” she said about Gal in an interview with Paradise. “We started a surf wax company together, Saba Surf, hand poured in Venice.” They met while surfing and then decided to create an entire company out of it. Impressive. But Gal still hasn’t mentioned on Love Island USA season eight that he started this business with his ex-girlfriend. Weird for how much he seems to talk about it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Quintana (@qnami)

All the backlash from Saba Surf Cafe makes a little more sense now. Who wouldn’t want the opportunity to call out their exes behaviour?

The last time Gal was featured on her Instagram appears to be December 2024. So we’re assuming the couple broke up sometime around late 2024 to early 2025. Gal and Laura dated for an estimated two years. They turned into more than boyfriend and girlfriend, starting and running a business together that they’re both super passionate about.

Laura hasn’t posted about Saba Surf in a while though. So, maybe she’s taken a step back from the business and in turn, Gal.

So, who is Gal’s ex-girlfriend and business partner Laura Quintana?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Quintana (@qnami)

Originally from Bedminster, New Jersey, Laura’s an athletic model, surfer, runner, and business owner. She’s also racked up quite a big following on socials with over 37,000 followers on Instagram and over 2 million likes on TikTok. Most of her likes have come from her sports and athletic content, mostly from golfing, running, and surfing videos.

“I’ve made a career from that as an athletic model and I always thought surfing was really cool and I tried it and it was hard, but it was so much fun,” she said in the interview with Paradise as part of a Girls Who Surf interview series. Laura’s been surfing for over seven years now, and she’s clearly super passionate about it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Quintana (@qnami)

Laura’s had tons of partnerships and brand opportunities with athletic gear companies like On Cloud, Owala, Free People Movement, Hoka, and more. She’s killing the athletic modelling game, clearly.

While Gal seems to be flopping on Love Island USA season eight right now, Laura is living her best life without him.

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