All the Love Island USA cast’s zodiac signs and how compatible they actually are

The Love Island USA couples may be working out in the villa, but what about in the cosmos? Well, their zodiac signs may give us a hint about exactly who is compatible in the real world, whether it’s Bryce and Trinity, Kenzie and Zach, or Melanie and Sincere.

Bryce and Trinity

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Trinity’s zodiac sign is Libra, while Bryce is a Cancer. Apparently, they’re not that compatible, because a relationship between two people with these signs requires effort and compromise, as they approach the world very differently, but they do have a shared ambition.

Kayda and Zach

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Kayda was born on January 30, 2004, making her an Aquarius, while Zach was born on October 24, 1999, making him a Scorpio. This makes them an intense, magnetic and challenging zodiac pairing. As two “fixed” signs, they both crave stability and loyalty.

Melanie and Sincere

Melanie is a Scorpio, while Sincere is an Aries. They make an intense, passionate and often volatile power couple. While their elemental clash (fire and water) brings significant challenges, their shared ruling planet, Mars, drives a magnetic, deep, and electric attraction.

Aniya and KC

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Aniya is a Virgo, while KC is an Aries, making them an astrological odd couple. Aries brings fiery enthusiasm and spontaneity, while Virgo offers practicality and meticulous care, which means the relationship requires deep mutual respect and clear communication.

KC is now coupled with Tierra after Casa Amor, leaving Aniya single. Tierra is an Aquarius, meaning they are much more compatible. Aries and Aquarius have one of the most exciting and highly compatible matches in astrology, with a bond filled with mutual respect.

Jen and Gal

Jen is a Gemini – and so is Gal! This makes their relationship highly-stimulating and fast-paced. Because both share the same air sign, they deeply understand each other’s need for communication and freedom, but can have intense chemistry and chaotic arguments.

Caleb and Jaiden

Caleb was born on November 22, meaning he’s on the cusp of Scorpio and Sagittarius based on the timing of his birth. Jaiden is a Taurus. They share a highly magnetic “opposites attract” dynamic as sister signs on the zodiac wheel, with a mutual need for intense loyalty.

Kenzie and Dylan

Kenzie is a Sagittarius, while Dylan is an Aries. This makes them one of the most naturally compatible pairings in the zodiac. As two fire signs, they share a vibrant, energetic connection built on mutual passion, love for adventure, and a deep, respect for each other.

Corbin and Parmeda

Corbin is a Virgo while Parmeda is a Gemini. They are ruled by Mercury, giving them a strong mental connection, but they take different approaches to life. Gemini is a spontaneous air sign that craves freedom, while Virgo is a grounded earth sign that prefers structure.

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