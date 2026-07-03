Inside Saba Surf, Love Island USA star Gal’s lifestyle brand he runs with his ex-girlfriend

Gal Tuchschneider is a Casa Amor bombshell on season eight of Love Island USA. He’s also a co-founder of a business called Saba Surf, alongside his ex-girlfriend. So, what exactly is Gal from Love Island USA’s business Saba Surf?

A deep dive into the surf lifestyle brand and cafe

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Established in 2022, it’s a surf lifestyle brand and cafe located in Venice, California. Gal and his ex-girlfriend-turned-co-founder, Laura Quintana created started the company after becoming frustrated with existing surf wax products. For any non-surfers out there, surf wax is a sticky wax that you put on the deck of your surfboard to help with the grip when you paddle, pop-up, and ride waves.

In their own words, Saba Surf is “a homemade surf wax brand that accidentally became the brand we always wanted to exist. Cozy spaces. Sweet merchandise. Cool events,” their website reads.

In September 2024, they opened their first flagship surf shop and cafe in West Los Angeles. Gal’s talked a little about how he can make a great coffee in the morning for the girls, so this is where his barista experience stems from.

In an interview with Shop Eat Surf Outdoor, Gal said: “So many surf towns have a dedicated space for surfers to hang out, grab a coffee, and check out the latest boards. West LA has been missing that for a while, and we wanted to make it a reality.”

They sought out to create a community-based and driven space and that’s exactly what they did. “That’s what we’re looking to create here at Saba. We have a rush for kids from Venice high that stop in before school, young families that come in and share a pastry on our comfy couches and rugs, then the WFH crowd pulls up,” Laura added. Besides being a cafe, they sell their own limited-time apparel, like baby-blue tote bags, hats, and shirts.

The recent Saba Surf x Gal drama

Gal’s recent actions on Love Island USA have created a conversation online recently, and Saba Surf has spoken out. They went to TikTok to clear their name and make it clear they don’t support Gal’s actions.

They posted a TikTok on June 30, saying: “On behalf of all the women here at Saba Surf Cafe, we hear you and we support you. If your name is Jen please come in today for a free drink.” Yikes, looks like the boss is making a bad name for himself back in California.

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