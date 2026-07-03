We digged into Faith’s ‘inappropriate’ social media past before Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Faith Ward got loads of backlash from DCC director Kelli Finglass after it was discovered she had pictures on social media of her drinking and partying, years before attempting to join the team. So, how bad were those ‘inappropriate’ snapshots that went up online?!

Well, she’s known as ‘Flexi Faith’ on Instagram, where she has 470K followers. Some people even think she was only recruited to join the team to improve the team’s social media presence, and fair play to her, because Faith took the comments on board with grace.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAITH WARD (@flexi_faith)

Looking back, there’s a few snaps of Faith at nightclubs and holding bottles of Prosecco in another gala event, but that’s just what teenage girls do, isn’t it? She started partying a lot in 2023, where she posed with Neyo of all people, at Portal Night Club.

She was also being wholesome though, posing with a glass of something at a picnic. This was all when she hadn’t even turned 20 yet, but then when she turned 21, Faith hosted a huge party and was pictured with another tipple. But none of this is different to the norm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAITH WARD (@flexi_faith)

Faith was really in her influencer era at this point, from getting invited to festivals to parties. But nowadays, she’s really toned it down and putting DCC first, which usually involves promoting the cheerleading team or just trying out delicious food for her personal brand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAITH WARD (@flexi_faith)

To be fair, it’s been over a year since Faith posed with a glass of wine, and don’t we all do it? But with that amount of scrutiny we saw on DCC. However, there were a few pictures posted on Reddit that show her friend necking a bottle next to her, and posing with cocktails.

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