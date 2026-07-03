The Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader who are proud LGBTQ+ allies, after homophobia rumours

We love to see it

Lots of people assume the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are all conservative and anti-Pride, but here are the DCC girls who have been vocal about their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

We just wrapped up Pride Month, and queer DCC fans just got some reassurance from their faves who are loud and proud about being LGBTQ+ allies. One TikTok shared by The JK But Gay Show put together DCC girls who they believed had ally vibes. The video quickly attracted the attention of some current and former cheerleaders, who confirmed that they do indeed support the community.

Kleine Powell

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kleine Powell (@kleinepowell)

Retired cheerleader Kleine Powell spent five years on the DCC team. Since leaving the squad, she has been focusing on her own creative projects. She has a degree in design and owns a graphic design business.

“Happy to confirm! I love love, and happiness, and joy,” she commented on the TikTok.

Jada McLean

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jada Mclean (@jadaboo0203)

The veteran herself, Jada, also confirmed her support for the community. Since leaving DCC after four years on the team, she’s been focusing on her personal projects and continues modelling. She’s stayed a fan-favourite, especially after this comment.

“A list I’m very happy to be included on! Definitely PRO PRIDE,” she said.

Faith Ward

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One of the newer DCC girls, New Zealand-born Faith is known for her strong personality and individual style, which sometimes clash with the super-strict DCC standards. So it’s no surprise she’s a big supporter of the community.

Madeline Mads Salter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madeline Salter (@madelinessalter)

Since leaving DCC as a veteran, Mads has been living her best life and even recently got engaged. She commented to express her support for the community on this TikTok.

She commented: “Absolutely! Have the best last few days of pride y’all”

Tyra Nicole

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyra Nicole Thompson (@tyranicolet_)

She left DCC a while ago now, but fans still love and support Tyra Nicole. Since leaving the squad, she’s actually continued her career as a dancer, serving as a Laker Girl for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team/

“100% pro pride. LOVE you!!” she said on TikTok.

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