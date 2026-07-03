Omg, we finally know who that random man we spotted in the Love Island USA villa is

Love Island USA viewers have found yet another reason to side eye production this season. A random man was spotted walking through the villa in from July 1st’s episode in the latest production error, and it’s genuinely hilarious.

WHO THE HELL IS THAT pic.twitter.com/G9fNwwNnIT — celine 🖤 (@celine613828) July 1, 2026

A clip shared over social media following the episode airing has gone viral. For a few seconds in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, a random man walked behind Carl in the kitchen. And we have no clue who he was.

Wearing an unbuttoned green shirt and sporting a moustache, this stranger was apparently just lurking around in the villa. He doesn’t match any known cast member and has left viewers to wonder how he ended up in the frame at all. And now, we have more questions than answers of what really goes on behind-the-scenes and in the villa.

Our best guess as to who he is? A member of production.

Because Love Island USA is cut and aired on a brutal 24-to-48 hour turnaround from Fiji, editors have to sift through hours of footage, endless conversations, and analyse the juiciest bits in just a few hours. This crunch has already produced a strong of other visible slip ups this season.

A panel was spotted moving in the background during the Casa Amor recoupling, there was a green-screen glitch during an Aftersun segment, and viewers have pieced together that the Movie Night episode aired scene out of order.

Whether he’s a crew member, a producer, or just someone in the wrong place at the wrong time, we have no clue who he is. At this point with how messy production has been, what other crazy things are going to accidentally end up in the last few episodes?

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