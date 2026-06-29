Right, we’ve finally found out what a ‘Judy girl’ is on Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

You may have heard the term ‘Judy girl’ while watching Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. It turns out it’s essentially any of the dancers that becomes centre position of the group photos, with some people going as far as to say means they’re one of Judy Trammell’s favourites.

There’s a whole point debate about the DCC photoshoots, but apparently wherever a girl sits in the squad photo, especially if you are at the front, left or right centre, apparently means you’re one of Judy’s favourites, even though she’s never confirmed this rumour.

One Reddit user has alleged: “If you’re new here, a “Judy girl” is a girl like that Judy’s a fan of. Also, Judy was in charge of placement of the triangle and the squad photo. Now, there have been slight debates about the exact definition of a Judy girl.

“But I think it’s the girls Judy finds pretty yes ma’am girls who are quieter and a bit reserved but strong like she is. Some of these are obvi Judy girls, but others are a bit more surprising. For all her “bouquet of hairstyles” talk, Judy’s favouritism is hardly subtle.”

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It’s rumoured that Alexis, Rachel W, Maggie, Holly P, Veronica and Whitney have been favourites of Judy, based on their position in the squad photo. However, there are a few people shutting down those theories, and simply think positioning reflects longevity.

One person said: “I think that’s a bit of a reach. She always put the girls that have been on the team the longest in the front, they deserved it and earned it.” However, there’s also a term called ‘Kelli girl,’ which is one of Kelli Finglass’ favourite girls on the team, apparently.

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