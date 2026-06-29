Leah was his personal assistant before Million Dollar Nannies, so who is Zane Hijazi?

Leah Barrs used to work for Zane Hijazi, a well-known YouTuber, before she appeared on Million Dollar Nannies. He’s been mentioned multiple times, so who actually is the guy that Leah didn’t only work as a personal assistant for, but became friends with?

She admitted to dating a criminal at the time she starred on his podcast just a year ago, around the same time the Hulu show was filmed. Her LinkedIn page still says she works for him full-time in Los Angeles, but it’s believed she just hasn’t updated her profile.

She became a personal assistant for him after nannying for Kourtney Kardashian, and then went back to being a full-time nanny once that role was over. Leah was such good friends with Zane, to the point where he would ask her to work out with him on some working days!

Leah had to do pretty much anything he didn’t have time to do, whether that’s making him a smoothie or reorganising the pantry, and even picking up a cake for his podcast. She done all of this back in 2022, when she’d regularly make vlogs of her time working for him.

@zane Day in the life as his assistant pt. 2 hi guys – Leah ☺️✨ ♬ Au Revoir – Sweet After Tears

Zane is a YouTuber and podcast host on Basically Unfiltered. He has over one million subscribers on his YouTube channel, as well as 2.6 million on his Instagram. He also runs a Patreon, while his most notable ex-girlfriend is YouTuber and singer-songwriter Andrea Russett.

He’s believed to have a net worth of over $2 million. In just its first few months, the podcast he co-hosts generated nearly $600,000 in ad sales, while he regularly works with brands like Ninja or Liquid Death, which is where he makes a huge sum of his income.

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