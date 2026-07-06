Wait, was Brian from RHORI engaged to his mistress? Here’s everything we know about them

Brian Pontarelli from The Real Housewives of Rhode Island is facing a lot of chaos right now, because his alleged ex-mistress, Beth Walker, has now posted a photo of an engagement ring – and he appears to be in the background. So, were they actually engaged?!

Brian Pontarelli’s ‘ex-mistress’ shows engagement ring

Brian’s alleged ex-mistress has now posted a blurry photo of what appears to be her wearing a ring on her ring finger. His face appears to be in the background, but it’s hard to tell, while they sit in a car. She posted the picture to her Instagram story saying she has screenshots.

Beth wrote: “What you’re looking for isn’t on my social media, it’s in my phone… I’ve got screenshots, videos & audio recordings that will shock your nervous system.” Jo-Ellen is apparently friends with her, showing receipts proving his affair ended later than Brian claimed.

As of recently, Brian has not confirmed nor denied any rumours they were engaged. However, Brian allegedly gave her expensive gifts and a 5% ownership stake in his business, while the alleged mistress claimed Brian showed her divorce papers and gave her a ring.

What happened between Brian and Beth?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beth Walker 🐝🐝 (@beth22walker)

Brian’s wife, Rula Pontarelli, has been open about knowing of his affair with his alleged former mistress, and it’s all come back up now they’re on RHORI. She claimed on the show how she has proof he stopped cheating on her, and Beth is questioning how she believes him.

From 2023 to 2024, the affair happened. Rulla learned of the infidelity after Beth (allegedly the mistress) posts pictures of them kissing and sitting on Brian’s lap to Instagram, and as of late, Brian has been suing the former mistress, who he worked with during the affair.

Rula claimed to have surgery records for the day a video of Brian and his alleged ex-mistress was taken. She then pointed out that the date on the video could have been modified. She has already said that she and Brian were “doing a lot better” and “working on things”.

As for how she’d come to “forgive” Brian, as Andy put it, she added, “It’s not really to say that he’s been forgiven. That [trust] would need to be earned back. That just doesn’t come back overnight. That, that will take me a long time.” Brian had an affair for two and a half years.

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