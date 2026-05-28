RHORI’s Rosie DiMare claps back at rumours she had an affair with basketball coach Ed Cooley

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island star Rosie DiMare has broken her silence on rumours she had an affair with a local basketball coach called Ed Cooley. She’s now responded to the speculation about an affair, which was started by her co-star and enemy Kelsey Swanson.

Amid the rumours, Rosie, who has been married to Rich DiMare since July 2024, claims that she’s “never even heard of Ed Cooley,” who is an American college basketball coach and currently the head coach of the Georgetown Hoyas men’s basketball program.

She said: “I’ve been very quiet about a lot of things because it’s so stupid, but now that things are making it to straight man Twitter. Thank you, David Portnoy – I figured I should say my piece,” Woods said in an Instagram video. “First and foremost, I do not know Ed Cooley.”

“I have never met Ed Cooley. I have never been in a car with Ed Cooley. I have never had an affair with Ed Cooley. He has never paid me money. He has never bought a house for me. I actually just don’t know him. I’ve never met him,” Rosie added.

It comes after Dave Portnoy made the claims online on Sunday May 24th. He said, “I’m just saying on Real Housewives of Rhode Island, Kelsey accuses Rosie of sleeping with the basketball coach, a married man, having an affair, getting paid off not to talk about said affair.”

“That’s how she afforded her new house. Ed Cooley’s name is swirling around,” Dave said in a video. While Kelsey never said the basketball coach’s name, she claimed, “He paid her off to not talk about the relationship, which is why he has money to buy a house she just bought.”

Reality Shrine has contacted Ed Cooley for comment.

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