Here’s everything we know about Perfect Match’s Marissa and her new husband D Johnson

Perfect Match was filmed in November 2025, with Marissa revealing to Tudum that she actually got married in March this year to her husband D Johnson, just four months after leaving the show. Now that’s what I call quick!

She revealed: “I’m currently married to someone who has been part of my life for a long time.” Apparently the two actually dated each other over 13 years ago and rekindled soon after the show before tying the knot in March, and are even moving to Japan next month!

Marissa added: “Sometimes timing really is everything, and it feels like we finally found ours.” She explained that upon watching the show back she “barely recognises” herself on the show compared to now, saying: “I’m still growing when it comes to communication, emotional regulation, ADHD, and just navigating all the layers of who I am. But I’m very self-aware, actively working on it, and lucky to have a man who gives me the space to grow while loving me through it all.”

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In an interview with People, Marissa shared some pictures of her elopement with D Johnson just four months after Perfect Match finished, revealing that the pair reconnected near the end of November.

The pair initially dated in 2013 and “fell in love fast”, with Marissa saying: ” We were young and lived states away from each other, so the distance just didn’t work at the time. Over the last 13 years, we somehow always found our way back to each other. Anytime we were both single, we’d reconnect and it was always clear the feelings never really left. Even our mutual friends would always say, ‘If the timing ever works out, they’re going to end up together.'”

She continued: “Eventually, after years spent being each other’s ‘what if,’ we got to a point where we were like, ‘Screw the distance, this is worth it.'”

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The two got engaged just three moths after reconnecting, and ended up eloping exactly one month later in Savannah. Marissa shared more about how she felt about finally tying the knot, saying: “I’m honestly just really excited that after all these years we finally get to choose each other fully and publicly.

“What’s so special about our relationship is how safe it feels. I’ve never had someone love me in a way that also made me feel so free to fully be myself. He has loved me through so many versions of myself and has created space for me to continue growing, learning, changing, and evolving without shame or judgment. In so many ways, he’s helped heal parts of me that I didn’t even fully realize still needed healing.”

Who is Marissa’s husband D Johnson?

According to his Instagram, D Johnson’s first name is Dre, and he’s been tagged in previous posts with Marissa, however his personal Instagram account is private.

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