Hashim breaks his silence after revealing he and Ally were intimate on Perfect Match

Hashim has broken his silence after getting backlash for revealing he and Ally Lewber were intimate on Perfect Match. On the show, he told his co-stars, “I’m not sure exactly what Ally’s told you, Jimmy, in terms of our time together. Me and Ally were physically intimate.”

He’s now shared a video saying the finale has “got him wiping his sweat”. When someone commented with, “That was not cool tho, could have done it off camera,” Hashim replied to them with: “lol and when would I have had time to do that. I did speak to him after tho.”

Hashim also wrote: “Yeah this finale had me sweating fr.” When another person said, “I don’t think reality TV is for you buddy,” he responded, “well how’d you like the show😂😂.” He also said, “My Latin community how did I do teaching @allylewber how to Bachata.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hashim Moore (@hashimmoore_)

During the finale, Jimmy revealed how Ally had told him they’d kissed, and has since admitted she was more physically intimate with Hashim, which lasted about ten seconds. She whispered to Jimmy that she did “just a little more” with Hashim under the covers.

She defended herself by saying she and Jimmy were “open” and how she “didn’t lie to him”. Jimmy then said: “We have done things the right way by being open here, and we have put our relationship to the test in a way that maybe a lot of people here haven’t.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hashim Moore (@hashimmoore_)

Ally’s most recent social media post involved her asking people how they were feeling this week, as she shared how Venus moved into cancer this week. Hashim actually replied to the video saying, “Sending love too🖤,” and she never even replied to him.

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