Desi Bling’s Pamala Serena was involved in freak accident before winning Miss Universe Dubai

She was almost left in a wheelchair for the rest of her life

Desi Bling’s Pamala Serena was involved in a terrifying freak accident just weeks before she was meant to compete on Miss Universe Dubai 2021. She injured her spine after falling over inside a steam room of a spa, while preparing her body to enter the popular pageant.

The incident happened on September 9th 2021, which left her unsure of whether she could compete at all. She hurt the T6 of her spine, and luckily, didn’t have any other part of her spine injured – otherwise this could have left her wheelchair-bound for the rest of her life.

“I was walking down marble steps and slipped on a wet floor. I fractured my spine and was bed bound for several months,” Pamala told Gulf News. She underwent physiotherapy and was unable to compete if it had gone ahead on the date originally planned – but it was delayed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pamala Serena (@pamalaserena)

Although it was due to go ahead in October 2021, it was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic and didn’t happen until February 19th, 2022. By that point, Pamala had already been recovering in bed for months, and was “in pain” the entire time.

When Pamala ended up winning, it was the first time Miss Universe had taken place in the UAE. She said: “I barely started walking and was allowed to wear heels only a week before. It was a stressful time but I mustered the courage and put my determination into this.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pamala Serena (@pamalaserena)

She added, “I feel blessed and fortunate for this experience. To think that I would never have made it if the pageant was to go as per schedule last year – it made me believe in destiny. Winning the crown in Dubai has been a dream come true.”

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