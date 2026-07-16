The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders 2026-2027 roster just dropped – here’s the full squad list

There are eight new rookies!

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have just announced the 2026-2027 roster, and we have the full list of girls. The squad was announced on the official DCC Instagram @dccheerleaders, with the caption: “Officially earned their stars. Introducing your 2026-2027 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders!” We know you’re insanely curious, so here’s the complete list of all 36 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders for the 2026-2027 NFL season.

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This season, they’ve added eight new rookies. And some are familiar faces from America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

Emily Awbrey – Rookie

Affectionately nicknamed “Emo-ly” by fans of America’s Sweethearts, Emily is didn’t make the cut for the 2025 season. Luckily, she made the squad this year!

Savanna Dastrup – Rookie

Savanna made it to the 2025 DCC training camp before being cut. She then went to fashion school in Paris but never gave up on her dream of becoming a DCC.

Lexi Smith – Rookie

Lexi’s a university of Central Florida alum where she cheered on their squad as a Knight. Now, she can officially call herself a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader!

Haley Bogdon- Rookie

Haley’s now a DCC rookie, but before she cheered at the University of Arkansas.

Amaiyah Naulls – Rookie

Amaiyah earned her rookie spot on DCC after previously cheering for the Tennessee Titans.

Brianne Lindenau- Rookie

Brianne first auditioned for the 2025-2026 football season but was cut. Now, she’s a rookie for the 2026-2027 season.

All the other Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders for 2026-2027

Aubrey Rogers- Rookie

Kate Roggers – Rookie

Faith Ward – Year 2

Jenna Waller – Year 2

Brenley Herrera – Year 2

Parker Kilpatrick – Year 2

Morgan Perschy – Year 2

Maddy Unger – Year 2

Charly Barby – Year 3

Allison Khong – Year 3

Ava Lahey – Year 3

Julissa Garcia – Year 3

Madie Krueger – Year 3

Sophia Brown- Year 3

Trinity Miles- Year 3

Kelly Villares- Year 3

Michelle Siemienowski – Year 3

Ariel Brumfield – Year 3

Abby Summers – Year 3

Darah Haidet – Year 3

Anna Kate Sundvold – Year 4

Kayla Hayes – Year 4

Camille Sturdivant – Year 4

Brooklyn Davis – Year 4

McKenna Gehrke – Year 4

Taylor Altieri – Year 4

Kennedy Ruff- Year 4

Marissa Leschber – Year 5

Sophy Laufer- Year 5

Kylie Dickson – Year 5

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