The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders 2026-2027 roster just dropped – here’s the full squad list
There are eight new rookies!
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have just announced the 2026-2027 roster, and we have the full list of girls. The squad was announced on the official DCC Instagram @dccheerleaders, with the caption: “Officially earned their stars. Introducing your 2026-2027 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders!” We know you’re insanely curious, so here’s the complete list of all 36 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders for the 2026-2027 NFL season.
View this post on Instagram
This season, they’ve added eight new rookies. And some are familiar faces from America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.
Emily Awbrey – Rookie
Affectionately nicknamed “Emo-ly” by fans of America’s Sweethearts, Emily is didn’t make the cut for the 2025 season. Luckily, she made the squad this year!
Savanna Dastrup – Rookie
Savanna made it to the 2025 DCC training camp before being cut. She then went to fashion school in Paris but never gave up on her dream of becoming a DCC.
Lexi Smith – Rookie
Lexi’s a university of Central Florida alum where she cheered on their squad as a Knight. Now, she can officially call herself a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader!
Haley Bogdon- Rookie
Haley’s now a DCC rookie, but before she cheered at the University of Arkansas.
Amaiyah Naulls – Rookie
Amaiyah earned her rookie spot on DCC after previously cheering for the Tennessee Titans.
Brianne Lindenau- Rookie
Brianne first auditioned for the 2025-2026 football season but was cut. Now, she’s a rookie for the 2026-2027 season.
All the other Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders for 2026-2027
Aubrey Rogers- Rookie
Kate Roggers – Rookie
Faith Ward – Year 2
Jenna Waller – Year 2
Brenley Herrera – Year 2
Parker Kilpatrick – Year 2
Morgan Perschy – Year 2
Maddy Unger – Year 2
Charly Barby – Year 3
Allison Khong – Year 3
Ava Lahey – Year 3
Julissa Garcia – Year 3
Madie Krueger – Year 3
Sophia Brown- Year 3
Trinity Miles- Year 3
Kelly Villares- Year 3
Michelle Siemienowski – Year 3
Ariel Brumfield – Year 3
Abby Summers – Year 3
Darah Haidet – Year 3
Anna Kate Sundvold – Year 4
Kayla Hayes – Year 4
Camille Sturdivant – Year 4
Brooklyn Davis – Year 4
McKenna Gehrke – Year 4
Taylor Altieri – Year 4
Kennedy Ruff- Year 4
Marissa Leschber – Year 5
Sophy Laufer- Year 5
Kylie Dickson – Year 5
For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.