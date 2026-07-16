It’s getting seriously messy, so here’s The Ultimatum’s official episode schedule

The Ultimatum is officially here, dropping eight episodes in one bang. What a treat. However, there’s more episodes to come in the official schedule, so let’s find out exactly when we can expect to see more of the relationships play out in the finale and reunion. Eek!

The Ultimatum’s official episode schedule

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The Ultimatum season four came out with eight new episodes on Wednesday 15th July. But there are two more episodes coming out a week later, on Wednesday 22nd July. Netflix typically releases episodes at 8am in the UK (12am PT, 3am ET). So it goes like this:

Episodes 1 to 8 – Wednesday 15 July (out now)

Episode 9 and 10 – Wednesday 22 July

What can we expect on The Ultimatum last two episodes?

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We will finally see who ended up together, and who chose not to commit. We already know that Jebin and Alex aren’t together and that Edris and Jessica Grace got engaged before the last two episodes, but the remaining couples are:

David and Casey

Blake and Hayley

Luke and Monica

Killian and Ashley

Killian and Hayley are still on good terms

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After having some interesting group chat messages they had to explain, Killian told Hayley on her Instagram comments, “You right! Don’t stress nothinnn.” She said in a new video GRWM, “We filmed for nine weeks. You’re watching, what, maybe nine hours?”

“Obviously there are going to be things that didn’t make it into the season. That’s not me saying, ‘Don’t judge me before you watch it,’ because trust me, there were moments where I had my hand over my mouth watching, and I was like, ‘Girl, you look crazy,'” she added.

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