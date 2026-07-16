The Ultimatum’s Hayley admits to ‘looking crazy’ in show, but shares key missing context

She had one of the biggest arguments this season

Hayley from The Ultimatum had a super messy introduction, but she’s given us some extra context in a new video.

A new season of Netflix’s The Ultimatum has dropped, and one of the most talked about new cast members is Hayley, who entered the experiment with her long-term boyfriend and ultimatum giver, Blake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayley Dinaé (@hayleydinae)

She entered a trial marriage with Killian, who she then had a heated argument with after discovering a group chat he had with his friends. According to Hayley, he had sent messages talking about her in a disrespectful way, which led to a major argument.

This season of The Ultimatum was filmed almost a year and a half ago, so the participants have had a lot of time to reflect on what went down. In a TikTok shared before the new episodes dropped, Hayley got candid about how she appeared on the series.

“There were moments where I had my hand over my mouth watching, and I was like, ‘Girl. You look f*cking crazy’. It literally looks like I am going zero to 100,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayley Dinaé (@hayleydinae)

“But I do think context matters there were so many moments that were left out, because we had filmed for so many hours and for so long. The only thing I hope is that people remember that everyone on the cast is an actual human being.”

She’s also liked some comments left on the video, showing us where she stands on her actions now.

One comment she liked said: “That Killain guy is scary. When he yelled to his partner, ‘Shut up and listen,’ and you were so assertive and said, ‘Don’t talk to her like that,’ 10/10.”

Hayley and Blake may have ended the last batch of episodes together, but we won’t know for certain whether they were able to work things out until the reunion. Looks like it might be a bit messy!

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