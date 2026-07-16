Everything Jebin has been up to since he was savagely kicked off The Ultimatum

It's the first time the show has ever got rid of a cast member

The hosts of The Ultimatum, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, kicked off Jebin John and his girlfriend Alex Johnsen for an insane reason. It’s the first time in the show’s history that a couple has been kicked off. So, why exactly did Jebin get kicked off of The Ultimatum season four and what has he been up to since?

What’s Jebin been up to since he got kicked off?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jebin John (@jebinjohn)

He’s been posting Day in the life videos and even making commentary videos on The Ultimatum. With only 2,000 followers he’s trying really hard to grow his following and become an influencer. He also still works as the founder and managing member of his company, Infinity Strategies.

Jebin’s trying to soak up his 10 seconds of fame, posting on Instagram calling people out who comment negatively about him. He’s been getting tons of backlash online, which, rightfully so.

People are calling him the ultimate red flag and even going so far to call him an abuser. Reddit users are pointing out all of his controversial behaviour on the show, and are glad that he got booted so quickly off the show.

So, besides getting a ton of backlash online and responding to it, he’s been up to a whole lot of nothing.

Why did he get kicked off in the first place?

Jebin joined The Ultimatum season four with his girlfriend of six years, Alex. He attempted to pass a note to Alex that criticised her for building connections with other men. Which is what the entire experiment is built off of. The note was intercepted by production.

Alex read the note aloud and it shocked the other contestants. Inside it read: “I’m really not sure what you came here to do. You already had two dates with Killian. Then you look me dead in the face and say you’re falling for someone.”

“Up until this point, this experience has made me feel less confident in you,” he continued. “It’s clear you have something else in your mind. I’m not the focus for you. I don’t want you to make me look dumber than you already have. You ruined it. You ruined everything.

“I want to say things can get better, but this time you did it. I honestly hope to God you guys weren’t touching on camera,” the note read. “I’m not f***ing doing this. Who knows what else you’ve done? You’re into him. I don’t even know. There is no way we are getting married.”

Safe to say that that behaviour is seriously not tolerated on The Ultimatum. Nick even criticised Jebin saying that he wasn’t ready to invest himself in the experiment. It ultimately revealed Jebin’s insecurities that he was trying to deflect onto Alex.

Unfortunately, she got the short side of the stick too in this situation. Because there was an unequal number of contestants, she was booted alongside Jebin.

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