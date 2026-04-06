Real Housewives of Rhode Island’s Brian Pontarelli previously faced domestic violence charge

Hi wife accused him of planting a tracking device on her car

Rulla Nehme Pontarelli and her husband Brian are in some hot water about his alleged affairs during the most recent episode of Real Housewives of Rhode Island, as as it turns out he was previously arrested, so here’s what happened.

Why was Real Housewives of Rhode Island star Brian Pontarelli arrested?

Brian was arrested in October 2015 after his wife, Rulla, accused him of putting a tracker on her car without her consent, according to NBC 10. In the state of Rhode Island this is classed as a misdemeanor domestic violence offense.

She also filed a no contact order against her husband at the time, however this has since been dropped.

NBC 10 reported at the time that he pled not guilty to the charge against him, with his lawyer saying: ““It’s an unfortunate incident. He’s a good guy. He’s a professional, and he’s hoping to rectify the situation with his wife.”

Rulla decided to terminate the no contact order soon after the case was filed, with the charge against Brian Pontarelli getting dropped at the start of December 2025, prior to Real Housewives of Rhode Island filming starting.

A note from the prosecutor stated: “The complaining witness does not wish to proceed. She never wanted [the] defendant charged. She is not in fear of him.”

Brian’s lawyer later told NBC 10 that ““things are going well” for Brian and Rulla, adding: “This was an unfortunate incident.”

You can watch The Real Housewives of Rhode Island every Sunday, 9/8c on Bravo.

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