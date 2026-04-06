Connor reveals the real reason he’s decided to quit Love on the Spectrum after three seasons

Connor recently announced his plans to quit Love on the Spectrum after being part of the show for three seasons, so why has he decided to leave?

Why is Connor quitting Love on the Spectrum?

Connor told Variety in a statement: “It is with humility and a heavy heart that I share I will not be partaking in season five. I feel like three seasons is enough to tell my story and find love on my own time. I’ve chosen to pass the torch to the next person who can make it as big as me.”

As for what Connor is planning to do next, it seems he’ll be staying put in the entertainment industry. He explained: “Don’t worry about me — I’m still going to be in the acting business, especially voice work. I’ve always been a huge fan of animation and would love to be involved with a TV show.”

He added: “I want to sincerely thank Cian, Sean [Bowman, casting producer], and the entire crew for changing my life over the past three years.”

Connor also talked to Swooon about his decision to leave Love on the Spectrum, saying that he and Tanner might do their own show now they’ve both left the Netflix series.

He said: “I always thought me and Tanner would be a duo act like, you know, Bing Crosby and Danny K, Laurel and Hardy, Abbott and Costello, that sort of thing. I always figured maybe a comedy duo. Like, we’d have a sitcom together. Someone even suggested we should probably do a spinoff.”

Tanner revealed why he wasn’t in the newest season of the show, and won’t be returning to the series last week.

He explained: “Love on the Spectrum was one of the most amazing things that ever happened in my life. It changed everything for me and I’ve done things that I never thought I’d get to do but I have figured something out about myself and I want to tell you what it is.

“Guys, I’m not ready for a serious relationship and I’m definitely not ready to get married yet. And since that’s my truth, it wouldn’t be fair or honest for me to be on a show about dating.”

He explained that he wants others to have the same opportunity he had on the show, saying: “I know there are so many people out there who do want to date and do wanna get married and so they wanna be on the show. So it’s time for those other people to have the chance to find love.

“I figured out that I want to travel, I have big dreams and I’m not ready to be somebody’s boyfriend so that is the honest reason why I’m not on season four.”

Tanner’s mum also discussed his decision not to return to the show on her podcast, Talk To Me Sis, where she explained that Tanner felt far too pressured to date, and was feeling very anxious to date the girls he met on the show despite having no romantic feelings for them.

He realised that he currently didn’t “ever want to get married” or “have kids” and felt bad dating on the show when he wasn’t interested in it becoming long term.

Tanner’s mum explained that Cian and the rest of the Love on the Spectrum team picked up on the fact he didn’t seem interested in seeing his dates again, and they all decided it was best if he stopped participating in the show.

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