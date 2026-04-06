Bachelor star mysteriously found dead and half naked in remote mountainous region

Police struggled to identify her as she had no fingerprints

32 year old Hungarian Bachelor star Annabella Lovas has been mysteriously found dead in a remote mountainous area on Gran Canaria Island.

Police are currently investigating her death after she was found naked from the waist down, and it’s believed her body was there for at least three weeks before she was found on March 6th last year.

The official confirmation if her identity took a long time as she had no fingerprints, and all the police had to go on “initially were some strange tattoos she had on her shoulder and back.” The identity of former Bachelor star Annabella Lovas was later confirmed through dental records.

Her exact cause of death was unable to be determined by forensic experts, however the police have ruled out the death as violent.

Following her appearance on The Hungarian Bachelor in 2021, Annabella moved to Gran Canaria after suffering from cancer, which reportedly left her with psychological after-effects.

She had been declared as missing in November 2024, but police later tracked her down and confirmed she had been found and was well.

The authorities currently believe that she could have run out of money and was homeless. Due to the incredibly remote and mountainous region her body was found in, police believe she died elsewhere on the island and was carried to the remote spot by flash floods.

Police chief Pablo Fernandez Sala released a statement about the investigation, saying: “Colleagues tried to reach the natural pool to reconstruct her last steps and carry out a visible inspection on the ground but it was impossible.

“You would have needed to be a professional climber, not just any hiker, to reach the spot. All we had to go on initially were some strange tattoos she had on her shoulder and back.”

“The mould of the tooth was sent through Interpol and provided conclusive data. Once you have a name, it’s easier to find out because most people have a dental record. A set of teeth is like a fingerprint; it has its characteristic points. The dentition is the safe of the human body and what lasts the most at high temperatures.”

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