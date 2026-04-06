Erm, so what’s going on between Marciano and Jessi after Secret Lives of Mormon Wives?!

Erm, so I don’t know if anyone else has seen this, but over the weekend Jessi and Marciano were seen getting very cosy together, so what’s going on between them after all their Secret Lives of Mormon Wives drama?!

The whole thing kicked off on Saturday after someone snapped a picture of Marciano and Jessi “leaving their date” in Salt Lake City.



The two then both posted some very obvious but trying to be subtle pictures of each other, we’re talking bits of sleeves in the photo and countertops that are very clearly Jessi’s.

Harry Jowsey, who appeared on the newest season of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, then posted a series of messages he’d received from Marciano and Jessi.

The pair had sent Harry a picture of them both, with some viewers speculating the whole thing is a publicity stunt for the new season of the show, which has reportedly started filming again.

Marciano and Jessi then really started milking the situation by both posting TikTok’s of each other holding hands, and overall looking very loved up.

Given that Jessi is in her post divorce era, it could be that her and Marciano really are together, but it does seem more likely the whole thing is just a publicity stunt. Either way, I’m honestly already exhausted. Surely there are more men in Utah other than Marciano, Chase and Dakota?!

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