Here’s the real reason Charlie Zakkour from Next Gen NYC looks so different this season

Charlie Zakkour from Next Gen NYC has undergone a seriously insane transformation from season one to season two.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Zakkour (@charliezakkour)

Reddit users have pointed out these insane differences: his eyebrows have gotten darker, his skin tanner, and his hair has changed to a darker colour.

In season one, he had a shorter haircut, a lighter hair colour, paler skin, and lighter eyebrows. He’s clearly grown out his hair, and audiences suspect that he’s dyed it as well. They also think that he’s either tinted his eyebrows or even had micro-blading done.

They even speculated that he had an upper blepharoplasty done, but not everyone was convinced. “I don’t think there’s a bleph – his upper is normal and aligned with his age. He just has a little more weight to fill things out and less inflammation.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Zakkour (@charliezakkour)

One Reddit user noted that he “looked ‘healthier’ around the eyes but could not figure out why because I don’t actually believe he is ‘healthier’.”

During the first episode of Next Gen NYC, it’s revealed that Charlie was almost involved in some legal drama last year, after he was at the scene of a scary cryptocurrency torture house. So, he clearly was going through a lot of stress. Maybe with these issues now settled, he’s had time to relax and it shows.

At 30-years-old, Reddit users have pointed out that he’s not as successful as he would’ve hoped: “It’s hard to be 30 and a failure.”

Overall, you can’t deny that he does have a natural glow to him now. Admist the drama and chaos of season two of Next Gen NYC, hopefully that carefree look still remains.

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