He’s had legal issues, so let’s meet Charlie Zakkour from Next Gen NYC

Charlie Zakkour has quickly become one of the most talked about faces on Bravo’s Next Gen NYC. He’s navigating life in the city, so, who is Charlie from Next Gen NYC?

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Charlie’s in his late twenties and he comes from a pretty privileged background. His dad, Anwar Zakkour, is a retired investment banker and his mum, Elizabeth Williams, is an art collector. Watching season one of Next Gen NYC, it’s safe to say that his parents help fund Charlie’s lifestyle. He gets money from his dad that he then uses to ‘invest in cryptocurrencies’ as a cryptocurrency trader.

In season one of Next Gen NYC, Georgia McCann revealed that Lindsay Lohan, the famous Freaky Friday actress, was one of Charlie’s first girlfriends. They have a nine year age gap, and dated while he was in high school. Recently, he’s been linked to co-star Ariana Biermann following her breakup with Hudson McLeroy.

Charlie’s also been involved in a recent scandal. During the first episode of Next Gen NYC, it’s revealed that Charlie was almost involved in some legal drama last year, after he was at the scene of a scary cryptocurrency torture house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Zakkour (@charliezakkour)

In May 2025, a video emerged that showed the arrest of cryptocurrency investor John Woetlz, who was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and torturing Italian crypto billionaire Michael Valentino Teofrasto Carturan, according to authorities at the time. In August he was freed on a $1 million bond.

In the video there was a blonde man pictured outside the “cryptocurrency torture house”, which Page Six later identified as none other than Charlie Zakkour from Next Gen NYC, however Charlie avoided any legal ramifications as he wasn’t arrested or charged.

It is believed that Charlie and other high profile crypto traders would sometimes hang out at the location where Michael was tortured. Charlie was in no way linked to any part of the crime, and it seems like he simply happened to be there when the actual arrest happened.

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