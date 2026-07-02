Here’s everything you need to know about Next Gen NYC’s Brooks Marks’ boyfriend, Kade

We don’t find out a lot about the boyfriend of Brooks Marks on Next Gen NYC, so luckily for you all the juicy information is right here, so let’s find out more about Kade Thomas.

According to his LinkedIn, Kade is the founder of not one, not two but three different companies! He started Thomas Capital Investments in 2015, started Emory Oak Partners in 2021 and in the same year founded Cerv Property Solutions – he’s also the CEO for all three companies. Given that two of them are financial investment companies I would hazard a guess that Kade is making some serious money! Even more impressive is that Kade is only 30, meaning he founded his first company when he was just 24.

In fact Kade started his own lawn business when he was 13, and straight after graduating acquired an outdoor commercial construction and landscape business. Kade and his team managed to grow the business from $2 million to almost $30 million in just three years.

He studied at the University of Texas and got a BBA in Business Honors and Finance. But not only is Kade a bit of a business tycoon to say the least, but is also a huge lover of the arts as shown in his IMDb profile. He’s been an executive producer for multiple films including Alone Together and The Clean Up Crew.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Marks (@brooksmarks)



And the way Next Gen NYC star Brooks Marks met his boyfriend is very on brand, as of course the two met at Sundance in 2024. Brooks announced in a confessional: “The big news is I have a boyfriend! Kade and I met in Park City. I was out with my mom during Sundance, and out of the corner of my eye I saw the most handsome man.”

Brooks continued: “We danced like all night long, we had a little kiss. He’s the most incredible boyfriend ever. But he lives between Austin and LA. So, every time he’s here, I’m like, ‘What can I do to make you never want to leave again?’”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.