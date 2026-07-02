Here’s everything we know Emira D’Spain’s boyfriend Kevin Stefanick on Next Gen NYC

We saw Emira D’Spain’s boyfriend Kevin Stefanick at the start of the new season of Next Gen NYC, but we don’t actually know a huge amount about him as a person!

Emira and Kevin met on Hinge in 2024, with Kevin recalling: “When we first started talking, it surprised me when I found out who you were. Because even the first date, I had no idea, and then after, I could just tell by what you were wearing, I was like, ‘Oh my God, holy sh*t, she does not seem like a regular person.'”

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Speaking to The Daily Dish in 2025, Emira explained that they’re taking things slowly, sharing: “I think when you’re at this age, there’s such a pressure to hit all these milestones with relationships, and I feel like that’s something I don’t like to follow. We’re taking things slow and we’re just like, kind of going with the flow and vibing with it. And we’re both very happy.”

She also revealed how Kevin is different from her, saying: “Dating someone who is really calm and grounded is the most insane experience. I’m so neurotic, and I’m running on steam 24/7. He’s just so calm and collected, and grounded, and brings me back down to earth.”

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As for what Kevin actually does, according to his LinkedIn he currently works as a Risk Manager at Fidelity Digital Assets. He previously worked at EY for just over two years as a Risk Consultant in Financial Services Risk Management. He’s also worked as a Financial Analyst and a Financial Planner.

He graduated from Bryant University with a Bachelor of Applied Science and Actuarial Science in 2022, meaning he’s probably around 25 or 26.

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