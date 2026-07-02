Next Gen NYC’s Ariana revealed her mum forced her to get freckles lasered off against her will

Next Gen NYC star Ariana Biermann has claimed that her Real Housewives mother, Kim Zoliack, made her get her freckles lasered off against her will when she was only 14.

Ariana recalled the moment in an Instagram video, explaining that the reason she puts fake freckles is on is because her freckles were removed.

She claimed: “Every time I do my makeup, whether it’s like a full face or just like a little bit, I always put on freckles. Every time I do it, it makes me think of the fact that I would not be putting on these freckles had my mother not have gotten rid of my freckles when I was 14.”

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She continued: “My mom sent me to get a facial and I was like, ‘Ok going to get a facial, whatever.’ And my friend’s like, ‘Girl, where are your freckles going?’ I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’” she continued.

“The facial girl is like, ‘Your mom told me that you didn’t like them and you wanted me to remove them like with the facial.’ Lasering them off, what? I love my freckles. I have some on one side of my face more than the other, just not a lot at all. So now I put them on.”

Ariana added that she reminded her Real Housewives of Atlanta star mother about the incident on the phone the other day, and told her she was a “jack*ss” for doing that to her.

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She continued: “Now I add them onto my face because I don’t have them anymore because somebody removed them. And I didn’t want them removed. “Nobody said. Literally nobody said.”

“So now I’m constantly stamping them on and trying to make them look even just remotely like what mine looked like growing up. I miss my freckles. You know what mom? You’re a jack*ss for that. I love you, but insane.”

Her mother responded to the claims by commenting some laughing emojis underneath her video.

Reality Shrine has reached out to Kim Zoliack for comment.

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