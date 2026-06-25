Inside Next Gen NYC’s Charlie Zakkour’s legal drama as he was at scene of crypto torture arrest

During the first episode of Next Gen NYC it’s revealed that Charlie Zakkour was almost involved in some legal drama last year, after he was at the scene of the scary cryptocurrency torture house. So what happened?

In May 2025, a video emerged that showed the arrest of cryptocurrency investor John Woetlz, who was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and torturing Italian crypto billionaire Michael Valentino Teofrasto Carturan, according to authorities at the time. In August he was freed on a $1 million bond.

In the video there was a blonde man pictured outside the “cryptocurrency torture house”, which Page Six later identified as none other than Charlie Zakkour from Next Gen NYC, however Charlie avoided any legal ramifications as he wasn’t arrested or charged.

Charlie has been involved in trading industry for years, with his Bravo profile reading: “Zakkour is a crypto trader and private investor who’s been ruling NYC’s club scene since he was 14, and he knows everyone (and their secrets).” It is believed that Charlie and other high profile crypto traders would sometimes hang out at the location where Michael was tortured. Charlie was in no way linked to any part of the crime, and it seems like he simply happened to be there when the actual arrest happened.

According to The US Sun, this isn’t the first time Charlie has been around the police as he was allegedly arrested in Miami Beach in 2014. He was reportedly charged with trespassing after warning and cannabis possession, but paid a bond the next day.

After the arrest he submitted a written not guilty plea and a hearing was arranged for May 20th, 2014. However, the prosecution appear to have dismissed the case and his arrest was removed from the records, according to The US Sun.

Next Gen NYC is available to watch on Hayu.