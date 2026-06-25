They’re all insanely young, so here are all the ages of the vibey Next Gen NYC cast

Some of the ages of the Next Gen NYC cast massively surprised me given the fact that some of them still behave like they’re teenagers (looking at you Charlie). So let’s rank the full cast, including the newbies, from youngest to eldest.

Rowan Henchy – 23

Rowan is not only the newbie for Next Gen NYC season two, but out of all the ages of the cast she’s the youngest at just 23. A recent college graduate, Rowan is setting her sights on a career in entertainment, which is no surprise as the daughter of actor Brooke Shields and writer, director and producer Chris Henchy. Currently living in her childhood home in New York, she’s on a mission to figure out what’s next.

Riley Burruss – 23

Riley is entering a new chapter, setting her sights on graduate school while also exploring a new relationship. With big changes on the horizon, she’s focused on building a future that feels stable, but growing up comes with its fair share of growing pains as Riley must navigate challenges both personally and publicly.

Ariana Biermann – 24

After ending a decade-long, on-and-off relationship with Hudson, Ariana is navigating life on her own for the very first time. Newly single in New York, she’s stepping into the dating world with fresh eyes (and a few promising suitors) while trying to figure out who she is and what she wants her life to look like.

Hudson McLeroy – 24

After living in New York for a year and a half with Ariana, things didn’t go quite as planned. Despite their breakup, Hudson is confident they will get back together and makes sure everyone in the group knows it. Now back in Atlanta, Hudson has launched his own company and is focused on building his career, but he still keeps tabs on Ariana, signaling that he’s not ready to step aside.

Shai Fruchter – 25

Newly single, Shai is diving into a bold new chapter: launching his clothing line. With everything to prove, he’s betting on himself and working hard to make his mark in a competitive space. Within the group, Shai is still finding his footing despite some questioning his true intentions.

Gia Giudice – 25

For the first time in her life, Gia is stepping out on her own and moving out of her family home. With this new chapter comes a desire to grow, and she is determined to be more compassionate and self-aware in her relationships. Having already built a strong following and recognizable brand, Gia is determined to continue her meteoric rise, but life at the top can be lonely.

Ava Dash – 26

Ava is ambitious as ever. She’s jumpstarted her modeling career and is determined to carve out a new lane for herself in the influencer space. As she works to build a brand that’s entirely her namesake, her reputation, which is under a microscope, and her personal life are proving to be equally complicated.

Brooks Marks – 26

Brooks is stepping into a new chapter, scaling back from working full-time for his mom while continuing to model and focus on his clothing brand. However, turning vision into reality proves more difficult than expected. As the pressure builds, Brooks is forced to confront professional and personal challenges as he starts to find his voice within the group and address lingering tensions head-on.

Georgia McCann – 27

After a transformative year marked by personal challenges, Georgia returns to New York with a renewed sense of purpose. Focused on building a more stable future, she shifts her energy away from party planning to launch a cleaning brand, but recent betrayals within the friend group have made some of her relationships messy.

Kendall White – 29

Kendall’s living the dream life of a New Yorker in their 20’s. An Ivy League graduate, Kendall spends her days working in tech and her nights out with friends, including her childhood bestie, Liam. Despite her demure presence, she’s always getting the tea, especially from her birthday twin, Ava.

Liam Obergfoll – 29

Born and raised on the Upper West Side of New York, Liam is a working actor with credits ranging from Nickelodeon to Law & Order. Pivoting in his career, he’s recently stepped into writing and directing, all while balancing a life as a ski instructor and volunteer firefighter. Confident and direct, Liam has his eye on someone in the group, and he’s not shy about making it known.

Emira D’Spain – 29

Emira is booked and busier than ever, but now she’s a mediator as she finds herself at the center of the group’s drama. Forced to confront whom she can really trust, she’s pushed to make tough decisions about which friendships are worth fighting for and which ones she needs to walk away from.

Charlie Zakkour – 30

After falling out with some people in the group, Charlie does his best to keep the peace. Despite a vow to remain drama-free among his friends, a new business venture with a friend’s ex has put the reformed bad boy right back in the hot seat.

Next Gen NYC is available to watch on Hayu.

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