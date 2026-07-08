The Amazing Race Canada pairs with the highest net worth who don’t need $250k cash prize

Another season of The Amazing Race Canada is finally here, so let’s look at the net worths of the new contestants gunning for that $250k prize.

1. Maestro Fresh Wes & Duane Gibson

This rap duo have had long-established careers in the entertainment industry, so it’s no wonder they’re at the top of the list. Maestro has been releasing music since the late 1980s, with his most popular song being Let Your Backbone Slide. Duene is also a successful rapper and public speaker in his own right. Combined, their net worth is estimated at between $1 million and $3 million.

2. Eamon & Bec

Coming in hot at number two are YouTubers Eamon and Bec. The pair are known for their high-quality travel videos and van life content, with 1.3 million subscribers and over 20 million total channel views. Their ad revenue and sponsorships have put them in the early seven figures, at around $1 million.

3. Nova Stevens & Keshia Gordon

In this pair, Nova does a lot of the heavy lifting, net worth-wise. The ex-Miss Universe Canada representative has made a name for herself as a model, pageant queen and activist. Keshia is an established DJ and has worked numerous events. Together, their estimated net worth is between $760k and $1 million.

4. Filipe & Clara

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filipe Masetti Leite (@filipemasetti)

Another travelling duo enters the list at fourth place – though take it with a pinch of salt. Filipe became well-known for his unconventional travel journey, travelling on horseback across North and South America. When he met Clara later on, she joined him on horseback through southern Argentina, making them the unconventional travel perfect pair. Based on their lifestyle upkeep and unconventional way of living, their net worth is estimated to be around $500k.

5. Sacha & Sébastien

Finally, we have brothers Sacha and Sébastien. The two athletes play high-adrenaline sports – Sébastien plays skeleton and represents Canada in international competitions. At the same time, Sacha is a self-proclaimed “adrenaline junkie” who enjoys participating in dangerous sports. Their estimated net worth is around $400k.

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