Meet the host of The Amazing Race Canada and Olympic gold medallist, Jon Montgomery

Jon Montgomery is currently hosting Amazing Race Canada, but who actually is he? Well, his story goes way beyond the show, so let’s find out more about him!

He first made his appearance on the screen after winning gold in men’s skeleton at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, beating out competitor Martins Dukurs by just 0.07 seconds. His celebration afterwards garnered him a bit of a hero status across Canada, as he was famously handed a pitcher of beer by a fan and marched through Whistler Village singing O Canada with the crowd. What an icon.

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Speaking to CBC in 2020, Jon joked that if the beer is all he’s ever remembered for, he considers himself the “luckiest fella” on Earth.

After his Olympic win he starred in the Discovery Channel Canada special Best Trip Ever, and also appeared as a judge on Top Chef: Texas. In 2013 he landed the gig that’s made him a household name, hosting CTV’s The Amazing Race Canada, a job he’s had ever since and one that’s earned him multiple Canadian Screen Awards.

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Jon was born and raised in Russell, Manitoba, and got into skeleton after visiting Canada Olympic Park in Calgary with his parents in 2002, where he watched a race and was instantly hooked. Alongside his TV career, he also worked as a sales consultant and auctioneer.

He’s happily settled down too. Jon is married to Darla Montgomery, herself a former skeleton athlete, and the pair share two children together, a son named Jaxon and a daughter named Lennon.

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