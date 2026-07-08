What Caleb has been up to since he was dumped from Love Island USA, in pictures

Caleb was brutally dumped from the Love Island USA villa, but it’s not like he’s been moping around. He sadly missed out on the chance to stay coupled up with Kenzie Annis, and after that elimination, he’s been doing club appearances and following fellow Islanders.

Caleb has followed all of his co-stars

Caleb is now following Trinity and Aniya #LoveislandUSA pic.twitter.com/qdgkeb7Udg — updatezzz (@updatezzzzz) July 5, 2026

People noticed how it looked like Caleb was following and unfollowing his Love Island USA co-stars. He’s followed Trinity and Aniya on Instagram, but this comes after there was backlash for him following literally everyone except them two. Wonder what the beef is.

He’s been doing club appearances

Awww, Caleb is already securing the bag😍 I LOVE this for him🥹❤️❤️ The villa girls fumbled this man so badddd… he’s so fine pic.twitter.com/B5otoIDzus — Emilia ♡ A*POP🐅 (@MissPosEmilia) July 5, 2026

Yep, already! Caleb was fresh out the villa and hit up the club to do an appearance. He’s definitely getting that bag, and there was a huge sign that read, “Welcome home, Caleb,” waiting for him after he was sadly dumped from the villa without warning. Poor Kenzie!

His friends quite literally picked him up straight from the airport and took him to the club to “find a new connection.” To be fair, what good friends they are for going to greet him,

Bryce and Zach are still on his mind

Bryce and Zach’s bromance is well and truly one of our favourite duos on the show, and Caleb loves them, too. He’s been up bright and early watching fan edits of them, and on one night, didn’t sleep until past 6am because he’s so obsessed with them. Wild.

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