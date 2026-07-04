Omg, we’ve found even more pictures of Love Island’s Kenzie and her ‘ex’ before the show

Kenzie is in a bit of an intense love triangle in Love Island USA right now, but outside the villa, old pictures of her ex are resurfacing on social media.

In the villa, Kenzie is still searching for the one and exploring connections. She started with Zach, then had a messy on-and-off thing with Crobin, got paired up with Caleb and is now coupled up with Dylan. But as movie night showed, she’s definitely not locked down to being with anybody.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mackenzie Annis (@kenzieannis)

Before Love Island, Kenzie was training to become a nurse, but also creating content. She attended the University of Arizona, graduating right before she entered the villa.

Love Island viewers have dug up old pictures of Kenzie and her alleged ex-boyfriend. The two look adorable together, and although we don’t know when these pictures were taken, we know it’s at least from over a year ago, when she got her bangs cut, according to her Instagram. She also shared she’d been single for a year and a half when she entered the villa.

omg i just found these pictures of kenzie and her ex boyfriend 🥹 pic.twitter.com/1wxwZnbGax — POP SLOP #KenzieFC (@PopSlop_) July 2, 2026

This isn’t the first time pictures of Kenzie and someone people claim to be an ex of hers have resurfaced. Just a week ago, pictures of Kenzie at a formal dance with another guy went viral, but people claiming to be her friends have said not everyone in these pictures is actually someone she was in a relationship with.

We do know that one of her last serious relationships was six years ago, when she was 18. This was especially controversial because this man is allegedly a huge Trump supporter, which made people side-eye Kenzie and her political beliefs. But her family have spoken out and claims they’re all anti-Trump.

None of the guys people think are Kenzie’s exes have revealed themselves to clarify or deny the claims.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.