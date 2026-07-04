A thorough background check of KC from Love Island’s athletic history in college basketball

Someone had to do it

KC is in a lot of hot water after a messy Casa Amor recoupling and an even messier movie night, but today we’re going to look into his past as a college basketball player.

Before he caused havoc in the villa, KC was actually a nursing assistant at a home in California. He went to community college in the state, but his major is still unknown. What we do know is that he was a college athlete and played basketball.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1/1 (@kc.thagreat)

Lots of people on Love Island are athletes, and some of them massively exaggerate how successful their career was (we’re thinking of one particular season seven boy), so let’s investigate just how successful he was and whether he did have a shot at a professional basketball career.

@BachMakers on TikTok found KC’s college stats as an athlete, where he started off playing for Fresno City College. Here, he was pretty impressive, averaging 3.4 points each game in less than four minutes. Next, he played at Reedley College. He improved here, averaging 11.1 points per game. At Reedley, he played as a guard.

KC posted a reel of his basketball highlights on his X account soon after graduating.

KUMAN CHANDLER-FULL SEASON HIGHLIGHTS

6’1 180 POUND COMBO GUARD

REEDLY COLLEGE

CVC ALL FIRST TEAM DEFENSE 23-24

CVC ALL CONFERENCE HONORABLE MENTION 24-25

CONFERENCE:13 PPG, 52% FG

SOPHOMORE:2 YEARS OF ELIGIBILITY +REDSHIRT

3.5 GPA pic.twitter.com/ew6I3dDI5z — Kuman Chandler (@kmantrilly) July 10, 2025

“6’1 180 POUND COMBO GUARD REEDLY COLLEGE CVC ALL FIRST TEAM DEFENSE 23-24 CVC ALL CONFERENCE HONORABLE MENTION 24-25 CONFERENCE:13 PPG, 52% FG SOPHOMORE:2 YEARS OF ELIGIBILITY +REDSHIRT 3.5 GPA,” the caption said.

But it looks like after wrapping up his college basketball career, he went into full-time work and left those baller dreams behind. Who knows, maybe when he gets out of the villa he’ll use his newfound notoriety to get back into basketball.

The comment section of this tweet is full of Aniya defenders clowning on KC’s basketball skills. Aniya’s dad is famously Donnell Harvey, who played in the NBA for five seasons. Aniya is also an athlete herself, playing D1 volleyball at college for Florida Atlantic University.

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