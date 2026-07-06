Damian announces he and Marta have split after getting married on Love Is Blind Poland

Honestly, I was actually a bit surprised that Marta and Damian even got married on Love Is Blind: Poland but he’s since revealed the pair have split up.

The pair weren’t able to attend the reunion just two months ago but sent in a series of videos of them looking very loved up with their two dogs. The two were even building their own home together, with one of the foundation bricks having been inscribed with the day they got married. Wonder if they’ll be knocking that house down now…

All didn’t seem to be going great in their relationship as Marta revealed just a few weeks ago that the pair were trying to save their relationship with a therapist. But it seems that wasn’t enough, as appearing on the W Ciemno podcast, Damian confirmed he and Marta have split and are in the process of divorcing after Love Is Blind Poland.

He explained what happened between them, saying: “Love is a little too little. This is the foundation, but in our case it turned out to be a little too little. I think that we did not get along, however. Love is blind, deaf and stupid. And a little under finished, and kind of weird in general. Both heavy and unwashed.

“We had problems before the premiere of the show. Unfortunately, the program itself contributed to us. New problems appeared that we were not able to overcome. Marta is certainly more influenced by the opinion of others and what others think. She also has a larger family, so it hit her quite hard. It seems to me that if it weren’t for the premiere, we would be together.”

And whilst Marta hasn’t officially commented on their split yet, she seemed to respond to Damian’s comments as she cryptically posted a quote on her story which read: “The truth is like an a**. Everyone has their own.”

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