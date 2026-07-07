Omg, we figured out who Layla’s new girlfriend from Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Layla Taylor came out as bisexual and revealed she is currently dating a woman. We’ve figured out who she is. So, here’s everything you need to know about Layla’s new girlfriend.

Reddit users believe they’ve figured out who Layla’s secret girlfriend is. According to users, it’s Kelsie, a Denver barber. She goes by @kelsthebarber on Instagram and frequently posts about her work as a barber.

Layla soft-launched her girlfriend on June 6, with an Instagram video showing her holding someone’s hand out of frame, with the caption: “Chivalry isn’t dead it’s w the lesbians.”

Her Mormon Wives co-star and friend Miranda Hope gave her support by commenting: “my angels.” The post has already garnered over a thousand comments and reposts. So, safe to say everyone is dying to know who her mystery girlfriend is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Layla Taylor (@laylaleannetaylor)

On Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast on June 6, Taylor opened the episode by saying: “I’m gay and I’m bi and date women and men.”

This comes only months after her break up with Mason McWhorter, the brother of her co-star Miranda’s ex-husband Chase McWhorter. He was featured on the show as Layla’s love interest for season three.

She still hasn’t come out to any of her co-stars on Secret Lives of Mormon Wive because she hasn’t seen them in person since filming was paused. “I feel like, me coming out, it’s not really a text,” Taylor said.

Apparently, Taylor and her new girlfriend met up after connecting over DM’s. “We hung out, and it was just kind of like that first kiss of, like, ‘This wasn’t like a drunk moment.'” She revealed that she didn’t know how to address for a long period of her life.

While there hasn’t been an official confirmation from Layla about the identity of her new girlfriend, we’re living for this content.

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