Emma reveals whether she and Eric are still together after Love on the Spectrum

Emma and Eric seemed like a great fit for each other on Love on the Spectrum, and now she’s revealed whether the pair are still together.

During the series the pair had their first kiss together on their second date. At the end of the series, Emma was asked whether the pair were still dating, Emma revealed: “We went to the aquarium and his house a few times.”

Are Emma and Eric still together after Love on the Spectrum?

Emma told Swooon that after the show she and Eric decided they’d be better off as just friends.

However, she also revealed that she’d love to be able to come back next season to continue her search for love. She’s continuing to “see what’s out there [and is] open to new experiences”, and is still “finding what works for me and what doesn’t work for me.”

Emma and Eric aren’t the only couple who decided to just be friends after Love on the Spectrum, as Hailey and Logan also stopped seeing each other romantically.

The pair met up once after filming ended, but she decided she just wanted to be friends.

Logan told People: “I got into costumes, and then I went on some practice dates, one practice date, and I tried my very best to go on a couple dates. I tried my best to impress that girl. Well, here I am now. I still need to look for love.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.