The Tab
Jade Jolie Dragula Drag Race disqualified

Here's what we know about why this Drag Race legend got disqualified from Dragula

It's the second disqualification of the series, and she's now addressed the ordeal

Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

It’s all kicking off on season two of Dragula Titans. For those Drag Race fans less informed, Dragula is a horror and monster themed drag show that’s similar to Drag Race in format but is hosted by The Boulet Brothers and prioritises artists who are doing far more provocative and horror infused art. Titans is the Dragula equivalent of an All Stars season, and one iconic Drag Race queen who has fared much better on Dragula than on Drag Race is season five legend Jade Jolie. Jade Jolie came sixth on her original season of Dragula, but her return for Titans has been hit with major scandal after she was disqualified from the show. Drag Race legend Jade Jolie getting disqualified from Dragula Titans has been big drama, and it’s actually the second disqualification of the season so far. Here’s what we know and what Jade’s said about it.

A message popped up announcing that Jade Jolie had been disqualified

The Boulet Brothers who host Dragula and Titans have said regarding the previous disqualification, La Zavaleta, that they would not be ever discussing the rule break that led to the disqualification. It remains to be seen if Jade will also not get the reason for her disqualification explained. What we do know is that Jade Jolie and La Zavaleta had messages about their disqualification that read slightly differently.

Zava’s read “Due to conduct that broke production rules La Zavaleta was disqualified from The Boulet Brothers Dragula: Titans 2 and will not appear in the Hellbound Showdown.” Jade’s said the same but instead of broke it said violated, but we’re unsure as to what that means at this stage.

There are many theories about why Drag Race legend Jade Jolie and La Zavaleta have been disqualified from Dragula – but nothing concrete. However, Jade has now addressed her disqualification in a new Instagram post.

‘I won’t be commenting further’

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jade Jolie (@missjadejolie)


Jade Jolie posted on Instagram regarding the disqualification from Dragula – as well as joking on her story she might do Drag Race All Stars now. Which was funny. But what she said about the disqualification was “Please respect that I won’t be commenting further on my disqualification. I’m choosing to move forward with grace and not dwell on the past.”

She also said she’s always been a phoenix that rises from the ashes and credited her ability for constant reinvention as the thing that’s kept her pushing throughout her career. Despite the fact she was disqualified, she thanked the Boulet Brothers for letting her come back and compete on Titans.

It’s all such a mystery!

