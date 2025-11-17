The Tab
SNL glen Powell sketch dragged

Glen Powell gets dragged for this atrocious SNL sketch that’s being branded ‘excruciating’

This show just gets worse and worse

Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

SNL is once again getting dragged for how massively it’s had a fall from grace, and this time it’s Glen Powell in the firing line after he starred in a sketch centred around soldiers who are “serving” but the joke is of course they’re serving in that sort of Drag Race, ballroom, slay hunts way. It’s honestly one of the most excruciating watches I’ve put myself through in a long time – and surprise surprise, Bowen Yang is also at the scene of the crime. The sketch feels like you’ve fell into a time slip to 2015 where Drag Race quotes were just hitting the mainstream and straight people discovered what “yassss” meant. It’s painful, so here’s why Glen Powell and SNL are getting dragged for their latest unbearable sketch.

The sketch is called… Bob army

Apparently, there’s nothing more intimidating than “a freak ass bob”. Which I’m pretty sure is meant to be a fuck ass bob, but we’ll go with the Kids Bop version. Glen Powell at one point says “and if you see a man with a bob, DIVA, you better run”. All whilst doing pseudo-sassy and feminine physicality.

When the playing it straight character asks if all they do is get haircuts and dance about, one says “that’s not all. We also listen to Tate McRae and do poppers”. It’s honestly like when you dread watching Drag Race acting challenges for the abysmal script and the on the nose queer references but performed on a huge show in the most abysmal way possible.

Most Read

Oh no! Keye and Davide have devastatingly broken up since the MAFS UK 2025 reunion

Spilled! This is the famous footballer Leah has been dating after MAFS UK 2025 ended

Before and after: The jaw-dropping transformations of the Selling Sunset agents

And whilst it was getting dragged for being “excruciating” and unfunny in the first place, there’s also more serious critiques getting thrown at the Glen Powell SNL sketch.

It’s problematic

One tweet which has gone viral calls out the sketch by saying “The AAVE, the ballroom slang, the palpable absence of black women, this all being delivered by mainly white folks who don’t understand what they’re saying – this is so tone deaf and weak to me.”

The sketch is getting criticised for how queer culture often appropriates the slang of black women to use as its own without any acknowledgement to its cultural roots. Some of the accents used by the actors in the sketch are definitely feeling a bit icky. It’s one of the worst sketches in a while and it’s had a lot of backlash.

It’s not the first time either, with the recent Sabrina Carpenter appearance also getting dragged for cultural appropriation after singer Rina Sawayama spoke out.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

More on: Glen Powell TV US
Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

Read Next

sabrina carpenter feature

‘Um, why?’: Sabrina Carpenter’s SNL performance is getting accused of cultural appropriation

Taylor

Charli XCX ‘sends message’ to Taylor Swift with SNL cameo, but here’s why it’s complete rubbish

Pedro Pascal fatigue is a very real thing, and everyone got it this summer

Latest

Here are all the best spots for day trips in the North East

Seamus Barker

Some ideas for spots to take your mind off your studies for a day

Oxford Brookes student found dead by housemate after receiving autism diagnosis

Lucy McLaughlin

Harry John Bartram had ‘completed A-Levels with exceptional results’ despite struggling with anxiety

mafs maeve and keye who have been feuding with viewers on insta

Keye, Maeve and Nelly are beefing with MAFS UK viewers on Insta over his split with Davide

Claudia Cox

Not Maeve calling someone a ‘d*ckhead’…

Behind the trend: Where’s the ‘my Chungus life’ TikTok sound actually from?

Georgia French

Peak comedy… I think

MAFS UK’s Joe exposes the truth behind ‘lack of communication’ with Maeve during his time away

Suchismita Ghosh

He actually messaged her during his grandfather’s funeral

Pastor

Pastor calls desperate mum ‘wh*re’ in unhinged response to TikTok’s baby formula experiment

Kieran Galpin

‘Churches should not be funding fornicators and their b*stards’

Watch the hilarious moment I’m A Celeb’s Ruby Wax got kicked off Trump’s plane for laughing

Ellissa Bain

There’s a full video

Here’s exactly how to avoid the dreaded second year curse as a Liverpool student

Isobelle Cunningham

Leave the second year spookies behind babes x

Drag Race Sugar Spice fallout

Inside Drag Race twins Sugar and Spice’s fallout as Sugar goes solo with a new name

Harrison Brocklehurst

Sugar now goes by Sugar Solay and shaded her twin in a big statement

‘We will never be friends’: MAFS UK’s Leah gives brutal update on relationship with Leigh now

Hayley Soen

She called Leigh ‘tasteless’ and said she doesn’t have respect for people

Here are all the best spots for day trips in the North East

Seamus Barker

Some ideas for spots to take your mind off your studies for a day

Oxford Brookes student found dead by housemate after receiving autism diagnosis

Lucy McLaughlin

Harry John Bartram had ‘completed A-Levels with exceptional results’ despite struggling with anxiety

mafs maeve and keye who have been feuding with viewers on insta

Keye, Maeve and Nelly are beefing with MAFS UK viewers on Insta over his split with Davide

Claudia Cox

Not Maeve calling someone a ‘d*ckhead’…

Behind the trend: Where’s the ‘my Chungus life’ TikTok sound actually from?

Georgia French

Peak comedy… I think

MAFS UK’s Joe exposes the truth behind ‘lack of communication’ with Maeve during his time away

Suchismita Ghosh

He actually messaged her during his grandfather’s funeral

Pastor

Pastor calls desperate mum ‘wh*re’ in unhinged response to TikTok’s baby formula experiment

Kieran Galpin

‘Churches should not be funding fornicators and their b*stards’

Watch the hilarious moment I’m A Celeb’s Ruby Wax got kicked off Trump’s plane for laughing

Ellissa Bain

There’s a full video

Here’s exactly how to avoid the dreaded second year curse as a Liverpool student

Isobelle Cunningham

Leave the second year spookies behind babes x

Drag Race Sugar Spice fallout

Inside Drag Race twins Sugar and Spice’s fallout as Sugar goes solo with a new name

Harrison Brocklehurst

Sugar now goes by Sugar Solay and shaded her twin in a big statement

‘We will never be friends’: MAFS UK’s Leah gives brutal update on relationship with Leigh now

Hayley Soen

She called Leigh ‘tasteless’ and said she doesn’t have respect for people