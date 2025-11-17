Glen Powell gets dragged for this atrocious SNL sketch that’s being branded ‘excruciating’

2 hours ago

SNL is once again getting dragged for how massively it’s had a fall from grace, and this time it’s Glen Powell in the firing line after he starred in a sketch centred around soldiers who are “serving” but the joke is of course they’re serving in that sort of Drag Race, ballroom, slay hunts way. It’s honestly one of the most excruciating watches I’ve put myself through in a long time – and surprise surprise, Bowen Yang is also at the scene of the crime. The sketch feels like you’ve fell into a time slip to 2015 where Drag Race quotes were just hitting the mainstream and straight people discovered what “yassss” meant. It’s painful, so here’s why Glen Powell and SNL are getting dragged for their latest unbearable sketch.

The sketch is called… Bob army

they serve and protect, but mostly serve pic.twitter.com/9U3vFigeOj — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 16, 2025

Apparently, there’s nothing more intimidating than “a freak ass bob”. Which I’m pretty sure is meant to be a fuck ass bob, but we’ll go with the Kids Bop version. Glen Powell at one point says “and if you see a man with a bob, DIVA, you better run”. All whilst doing pseudo-sassy and feminine physicality.

When the playing it straight character asks if all they do is get haircuts and dance about, one says “that’s not all. We also listen to Tate McRae and do poppers”. It’s honestly like when you dread watching Drag Race acting challenges for the abysmal script and the on the nose queer references but performed on a huge show in the most abysmal way possible.

And whilst it was getting dragged for being “excruciating” and unfunny in the first place, there’s also more serious critiques getting thrown at the Glen Powell SNL sketch.

It’s problematic

The AAVE, the ballroom slang, the palpable absence of black women, this all being delivered by mainly white folks who don’t understand what they’re saying…. This so tone deaf and weak to me 😒 https://t.co/Lh3zV4SFBj — SWÉCRED (@Dr_Sway) November 16, 2025

One tweet which has gone viral calls out the sketch by saying “The AAVE, the ballroom slang, the palpable absence of black women, this all being delivered by mainly white folks who don’t understand what they’re saying – this is so tone deaf and weak to me.”

The sketch is getting criticised for how queer culture often appropriates the slang of black women to use as its own without any acknowledgement to its cultural roots. Some of the accents used by the actors in the sketch are definitely feeling a bit icky. It’s one of the worst sketches in a while and it’s had a lot of backlash.

It’s not the first time either, with the recent Sabrina Carpenter appearance also getting dragged for cultural appropriation after singer Rina Sawayama spoke out.

