The Traitors schedule is different this weekend, so here’s when it’s next on

Clear your schedule and grab the wine, because The Traitors is officially back. After a massive New Year’s Day launch that saw Claudia Winkleman introduce a new “Secret Traitor” to the mix, the BBC is keeping us on our toes with a major schedule shake-up for the opening weekend.

While we are used to the usual Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday routine, the Traitors are working overtime this week. If you were planning on heading out this Saturday night, you might want to think again.

When is The Traitors next on?

The second episode of the series airs tonight, Friday 2nd January, at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer. We’ll get to see the fallout of Claudia’s latest twists as the 22 strangers, including a crime writer and a retired detective, try to sniff out Stephen, Hugo, and Rachel.

However, the real curveball comes tomorrow. Unlike the standard weekly slot, episode three will air on Saturday 3rd January at 7.45pm. It’s slightly earlier than the usual 8pm start, so don’t be late or you’ll miss the first banishment.

Tonight’s episode is where the drama truly starts as we head into the first murder and the high-stakes round table. Now that Stephen, Rachel, and Hugo have been tasked with their “middle management” roles under the mysterious secret Traitor, they have to deliver their first victim.

What about the rest of the series?

After this weekend’s double-bill, the show will revert to its regular schedule of Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. We have a total of 12 episodes to look forward to this season, three more than the recent celebrity edition, meaning there is plenty of time for backstabbing before the grand final on Friday 23rd January.

Consider your weekends officially booked until further notice.

Featured image credit: BBC