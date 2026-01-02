The Tab

The Traitors schedule is different this weekend, so here’s when it’s next on

Don’t get caught out

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Clear your schedule and grab the wine, because The Traitors is officially back. After a massive New Year’s Day launch that saw Claudia Winkleman introduce a new “Secret Traitor” to the mix, the BBC is keeping us on our toes with a major schedule shake-up for the opening weekend.

While we are used to the usual Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday routine, the Traitors are working overtime this week. If you were planning on heading out this Saturday night, you might want to think again.

Credit: BBC

When is The Traitors next on?

The second episode of the series airs tonight, Friday 2nd January, at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer. We’ll get to see the fallout of Claudia’s latest twists as the 22 strangers, including a crime writer and a retired detective, try to sniff out Stephen, Hugo, and Rachel.

However, the real curveball comes tomorrow. Unlike the standard weekly slot, episode three will air on Saturday 3rd January at 7.45pm. It’s slightly earlier than the usual 8pm start, so don’t be late or you’ll miss the first banishment.

Tonight’s episode is where the drama truly starts as we head into the first murder and the high-stakes round table. Now that Stephen, Rachel, and Hugo have been tasked with their “middle management” roles under the mysterious secret Traitor, they have to deliver their first victim.

Credit: BBC

What about the rest of the series?

Most Read

OnlyFans father and son duo

Father who does OnlyFans with his son explains why they do it, and it honestly just gets worse

BEavo's mum

Sorry in advance: Here are all the unhinged pics and clips of Beavo’s mum on OnlyFans

Chappell Roan

‘F**king loser’: One of the Stranger Things cast just dragged Chappell Roan, and people are angry

After this weekend’s double-bill, the show will revert to its regular schedule of Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. We have a total of 12 episodes to look forward to this season, three more than the recent celebrity edition, meaning there is plenty of time for backstabbing before the grand final on Friday 23rd January.

Consider your weekends officially booked until further notice.

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook

Featured image credit: BBC

More on: Reality TV The Traitors TV
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

Love Island split

Oh no! Love Island legends heartbreakingly split up after a huge three years together

Guys, Dean from MAFS UK has got a new girlfriend and I’m crying!

What the red cloaks in The Traitors could mean, as a ‘huge twist’ for new series is teased

Latest

Meet North West’s friend group of super rich 12-year-olds she’s always making TikToks with

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m jealous of their life tbh

lily phillips and some challenges

Lily Phillips ranks her most viral OnlyFans challenges by how hard they actually were

Claudia Cox

Featuring some overly detailed analysis

Harlan Coben Run Away cult ending

Harlan Coben reveals the real reason Run Away had to be about a cult and its haunting ending

Suchismita Ghosh

He also shared the one secret that’ll haunt Simon and Paige forever

Jake Herbert

Brace yourself: Here’s the extreme OnlyFans content this shameless son makes with his real dad

Kieran Galpin

Let’s get specific

Explained: Here’s what ‘365’ buttons actually means all over TikTok

Esther Knowles

It all kicked off from one person’s TikTok comment

Need more Millie? Here’s exactly what happens next in The Housemaid trilogy

Hebe Hancock

In case you HAVE to know

Beavo on OnlyFans

Men, his mum and Bonnie Blue: All the grossly wild details Beavo has shared about his OnlyFans

Hayley Soen

There’s no world where I pictured this would be a thing

Inside Jodi Hildebrandt’s $5 million home where Franke kids were abused in Evil Influencer

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It has 20 rooms

The total run time of Stranger Things season five has an emotional secret meaning

Ellissa Bain

I’m crying

Stranger Things theories better ending

Forget the finale — these Stranger Things theories were far more satisfying than what we saw

Suchismita Ghosh

Anything would’ve been better than that two-minute fight

Meet North West’s friend group of super rich 12-year-olds she’s always making TikToks with

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m jealous of their life tbh

lily phillips and some challenges

Lily Phillips ranks her most viral OnlyFans challenges by how hard they actually were

Claudia Cox

Featuring some overly detailed analysis

Harlan Coben Run Away cult ending

Harlan Coben reveals the real reason Run Away had to be about a cult and its haunting ending

Suchismita Ghosh

He also shared the one secret that’ll haunt Simon and Paige forever

Jake Herbert

Brace yourself: Here’s the extreme OnlyFans content this shameless son makes with his real dad

Kieran Galpin

Let’s get specific

Explained: Here’s what ‘365’ buttons actually means all over TikTok

Esther Knowles

It all kicked off from one person’s TikTok comment

Need more Millie? Here’s exactly what happens next in The Housemaid trilogy

Hebe Hancock

In case you HAVE to know

Beavo on OnlyFans

Men, his mum and Bonnie Blue: All the grossly wild details Beavo has shared about his OnlyFans

Hayley Soen

There’s no world where I pictured this would be a thing

Inside Jodi Hildebrandt’s $5 million home where Franke kids were abused in Evil Influencer

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It has 20 rooms

The total run time of Stranger Things season five has an emotional secret meaning

Ellissa Bain

I’m crying

Stranger Things theories better ending

Forget the finale — these Stranger Things theories were far more satisfying than what we saw

Suchismita Ghosh

Anything would’ve been better than that two-minute fight